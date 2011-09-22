[April 01, 2020] New York Law Firm Announces That It Is Helping People And Companies Falsely Accused Of Price Gouging On Amazon.com

LONG BEACH, N.Y., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo P. C., the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com, is helping people and companies that sell products on Amazon who have been are falsely accused of price gouging. When Amazon accuses an "Amazon Seller" or "Amazon Third Party Seller" of price gouging, the Amazon Seller loses the ability to sell the product on Amazon.com and Amazon also often shuts down the entire business. When Amazon closes or suspends an Amazon Seller's entire business, all of the Seller's inventory is frozen and Amazon withholds all of the Seller's money. The frozen inventory and the frozen funds often include products and monies wholly unrelated to the products under suspicion of price gouging. Businesses that have been falsely accused of price gouging are the focus of the law firm's efforts. Amazon itself has been accused of price gouging by numerous states' Attorney Generals. Price gouging is the artificial inflatin of goods when the goods are needed most. The Coronavirus created high demand for certain products including disinfectants, gloves and masks. CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., a partner of Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., states that, "Numerous Sellers have reported that Amazon is taking advantage of the situation by keeping possession of Sellers' related and unrelated inventory, selling their inventory and withholding the Sellers." CJ further states that, "The majority of Sellers that contact us either simply raised their prices in accordance with higher costs or raised their prices to match Amazon and other Sellers…who continue to sell at inflated prices."



Click here for a short video explaining the situation. CJ Rosenbaum's firm helps Amazon Sellers accused of price gouging by drafting responses to Amazon's accusations. "The goal is to obtain Amazon's amicable 'reinstatement' of the Sellers and the release of the Sellers' funds. If needed, the firm will take Amazon to arbitration to obtain orders directing that Amazon release our clients' money and our clients' inventory." CJ Rosenbaum has advised Amazon Sellers to avoid selling cleaning products and, if they are already selling cleaning products, not to raise prices…even if their costs increase.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. is a law firm dedicated to helping Amazon Sellers with offices located in Long Beach, New York and Shenzhen and Yiwu, China. CJ Rosenbaum

