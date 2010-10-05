[March 31, 2020] New Retail Systems Research Survey Report Details Consumer Online Shopping Habits During Coronavirus

Yottaa, Inc., the leading cloud platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced the publication of a new consumer survey research report titled, "The Early Effects Of COVID-19 On Online Shopping." The research, which was conducted by Retail Systems Research (RSR) and sponsored by Yottaa, was designed to quantify the effects the coronavirus outbreak is having on US-based shoppers - and their shopping behaviors. RSR, an industry market intelligence firm that helps retailers make more strategic decisions about the role of information technology in their enterprise, conducted the survey of nearly 1,200 American consumers ages 18 and up in the final days of March 2020. Key Findings 90% of shoppers are hesitant to shop in-store due to coronavirus

The majority of shoppers will either not shop in-store at all or will only do so if "absolutely necessary"

94% of shoppers stated online shopping will be an important activity for them during the coronavirus crisis

45% said online shopping will be a "necessity" for them to live their daily livesduring the crisis

93% said they expect to shop online either more (60%) or at the same level (33%) as they did before the outbreak

The top three things respondents felt would make shopping online more difficult during the crisis: unavailable inventory; no free shipping option; slow website

Surprisingly, only 42% of respondents felt confident that Amazon could get their online orders delivered on time

Consumers expect to double their use of online food delivery services such as Grubhub, Uber Eats, Instacart, and Peapod due to coronavirus



RSR's survey findings mirror the online traffic trends of many of the 1,500 eCommerce sites using Yottaa's web acceleration and optimization software. Since the coronavirus outbreak began, many of these sites have experienced over 100% growth in online shoppers, with one site seeing a 500% uptick in traffic.

Click here to download the full RSR report "The Early Effects Of COVID-19 On Online Shopping." About Yottaa

Leading brands such as Ann, Inc., Carter's, Express, Lands' End, Mattress Firm, Nutrisystem, Party City, Ralph Lauren, and Samsonite rely on Yottaa to accelerate, optimize, and control 3rd party eCommerce technologies, high resolution images, and other website elements, resulting in superior customer experiences, up to 60% faster web performance, and up to 20% increases in online conversion. To learn more about how Yottaa can optimize every page load on your eCommerce site and increase conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter (News - Alert) . View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005505/en/

