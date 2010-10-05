[March 31, 2020] New Report by Kochava Identifies Top Independent Media Partners

Kochava, the leading attribution platform for real-time data solutions for mobile and connected devices, today released the company's traffic index. The rankings in the report are based on each independent media partner's current integrations with marketers with the goal to empower both across the ecosystem. "We appreciate Kochava's focus on driving the ad ecosystem toward accountability, and are proud to see Liftoff recognized once again as a top-ranking media partner in the new Kochava Traffic Index," said Dennis Mink, VP of Marketing, Liftoff. Results from the Kochava Traffic Index are based on four objective categories the company deems the most critical in data attribution and measurement. The findings demonstrate that while a media partner may rank highly in one category, it doesn't necessarily mean they will rank highly in another. These categories include: Retention of Acquired Users

Signal Clarity (News - Alert)

Fraud

Click-to-Install Correlation "The definitive mission of the Kochava Traffic Index is to provide a clear and objective viewpoint of media partners based on critical metrics that give both brands and their media partners complete transparency to ensure the highest levels of integrity," said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava. "Our end goal is to create a more open and reliable industry built on trust, and a thriving marketplace for brands to have many choices working with networks who can help them connect with their audiences to drive growth." The Kochava Traffic Index covers independent media partners in the following groupings: Demand-Side Platforms (DSP) Media partners that purchase through multiple exchanges

In-App Networks Private marketplaces with colletions of exclusive and non-exclusive inventory managed by a proprietary SDK or integration





Rewarded Behavior (Incent) Offerwall, incentivized, and redemption offers Any advertising where the user receives something for clicking or installing an ad, excluding incentivized to watch



Social/App A social network, single app, or family of apps with a shared publisher that provides exclusive advertising in the ecosystem

Influencers Talent and affiliate management platforms that use unique offer codes or URLs to promote products Influencers that deliver first-hand interactions or ad copy natively in their content feeds rather than running ad units

About Kochava Kochava Inc. is the leading attribution platform and host of the largest independent mobile data marketplace. The company provides secure, real-time data solutions to help brands establish identity, define and activate audiences, and measure and optimize all aspects of their marketing. Kochava provides enterprise brands with a consolidated Unified Audience (News - Alert) Platform including data management and onboarding, cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection, and data enrichment. With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally.

