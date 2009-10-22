[March 30, 2020] New Crisis Management and Remote Work Applications to Aid Businesses During COVID-19 Outbreak

Cherwell Software, LLC, ("Cherwell") a global leader in service management, has announced two new Cherwell applications dedicated to helping customers automate operations for remote employee management, and automating crisis management communications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005481/en/ The remote work application simplifies equipment requests and tracking, along with status and announcement broadcasting, and keeps your workforce informed and effective. The crisis management application provides employees a simple way to self-report their status and location right from the Cherwell portal. (Graphic: Business Wire) Remote Employee Management In an emergency, it is essential to ensure that the employee transition to working at home is as smooth and efficient as possible. Cherwell Remote Employee Management helps remove obstacles to productivity by providing: Simple and intuitive processes for employees to initiate work from home directly from the self-service portal they are accustomed to using

Clear, concise ways to communicate best practices, policies, and how-to guides needed to promote efficiency in an unfamiliar work mode

A streamlined equipment and application request process, along with automated tracking and reporting, so businesses can more efficiently manage remote processes and restore normal operations when the time comes

A simple and fast way to broadcast updated knowledge and announcements that will help reduce service request and incident volume. Crisis Management Transitioning employees to remote work is one part of the solution. During a crisis, employees also need to feel connected and engaged. Working with human resources managers, companies can leverage technology to efficiently track the welfare, safety, and status of their workforce. Cherwell Crisis Management supports the process by providing: A simple way for employees to check in ad self-report their status and location, right from the IT self-service portal

Automated processes that filter employee self-reporting results by employee status, response, or lack of response, which may suggest a need to reach out to the employee

A management dashboard with at-a-glance or deep-dive visibility into the welfare of the workforce, overall and by individual

Easy ways to notify employees of policy updates and safety procedures, send requests for employees to check-in, and respond quickly to employee concerns.



"Quickly engaging the right people to respond to a critical event is often very difficult for larger companies, where the employees can be separated by location, geography, time zone, and language, and sometimes they're simply not physically available," said Vincent Geffray, senior director of product marketing for Everbridge. "Confinements due to COVID-19 has now made this challenge exponentially harder because for almost every company, the workforce is remote. Our research indicates that the average time to assemble a response teams is between 45?60 minutes under normal conditions. An ITSM platform must be able to dramatically reduce that time period to streamline the incident response, accelerate resolution and therefore minimize the impact on business operations."

Cherwell Software (News - Alert) is pleased to partner with numerous Technology Alliance Partners to bring solutions to our customers that will enable them to continue to the valuable work they do every day. We encourage you to explore these and other solutions available in the Cherwell Marketplace. Everbridge provides a mApp™ or mergeable application (application)-the Everbridge Cherwell Connector-that helps customers streamline incident response holistically and accelerate resolution time. This application allows customers to engage the right IT staff in a digital war room within five minutes or less. BeyondTrust integrates with Cherwell through their remote support solution to enable IT agents to support end-users from afar. The details from each session automatically update the ticket in Cherwell, providing a single source of truth. BeyondTrust is offering a limited number of free remote support licenses for 90 days for companies requiring additional Cherwell licenses during this unprecedented time of remote working. ComAround's Knowledge Management application enables self-service by making knowledge available in the right place and at the right time. They're also offering Cherwell customers unlimited number of free licenses to make it easier for companies to share knowledge, such as company policies, digital collaboration tools, and best practices. This application also provides 12,500 pre-built knowledge articles to remote employees. This knowledge can be shared and consumed in Microsoft (News - Alert) Teams, on mobile devices, or via a web-based portal. Additionally, Cherwell is working closely with customers to support their unique needs stemming from the rapid transition to a remote workforce. Cherwell has developed a temporary expansion pack allowing for quick extension of Cherwell Service Management licenses to support near term needs. To learn more about the temporary expansion pack, as well as new applications developed to assist with crisis management and remote worker support please contact your Customer Success Advocate at customersuccess@cherwell.com. About Cherwell Software Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell's adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: https://www.cherwell.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005481/en/

