[March 27, 2020]

New online Master's program is tailored for teachers

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is thrilled to announce our affordable online Master of Arts program in Education Media Design + Technology (EMDT).

EMDT will help you stay ahead of today's technology and tools while providing you the essential principles of powerful storytelling. This program will help educators thrive in their profession through design thinking, rapid instructional design, increasing interactivity and blended learning.

It is imperative that our teachers are well-rounded to addresstoday's educational needs for a better tomorrow. If there's ever a moment where educators need to be equipped with the technology and skills to teach effectively, this is the time to thrive.







The EMDT curriculum is tailored for a teacher's schedule where our students have more flexibility to pick and choose classes that accommodate their schedules.

As an EMDT student, you'll be designing technology, enhancing teaching strategies, developing intriguing and effective instructional media tools, and analyzing educational and technological trends to incorporate into your digital portfolio and eventually to put into practice when you graduate.

This program applies to various career paths such as K-12 teachers, instructional designers, multimedia designers and much more! This affordable program will help you stand out in the job search. Imagine getting a raise for life – that's what you will get by earning this degree. It's an investment that will pay off for the rest of your career!

Click here to learn more about our EMDT program!

If you are interested in boosting your career, please contact admissions@rmcad.edu.

Members of the media, please contact Daron Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of Marketing at drodriguez@rmcad.edu.

