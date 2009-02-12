[March 26, 2020] New Driver Identification Solution from Lytx Helps Make the Job Easier and Faster for Fleet and Safety Managers

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® today announced its new driver identification solution, Lytx Badge, designed to help streamline fleet administration. Lytx Badge uses machine vision to make it simpler and easier for fleets to manage driver-vehicle assignments and put an end to the hassle of lost key fobs, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags or other superfluous driver identification accessories. Lytx Badge detects driver identification using a QR code, without requiring any additional hardware. Using the DriveCam® Event Recorder, the driver can quickly and accurately scan in his/her credentials to associate themselves with the vehicle, enabling a fleet manager to identify which driver is operating which company vehicle at any time. It's this attention to detail that makes Lytx the leading global provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, productivity and safety solutions for fleet of all sizes and types. "Fleet managers are often queried about who was driving a particular vehicle on a certain day at a certain time, especially in field services fleets where different technicians may operate different vehicles on any given day," said Jim Brady, Lytx vice president of product management. "The QR code-based Lytx Badge driver identification solution makes that process more seamless than ever. It is a great example of our focus on offering solutions that help our clients save time so they can focus on what's most important for their business and their fleet." How it Works – No Additional Hardware or Equipment Required Once the driver or technician starts the vehicle, the Lytx DriveCam® Event Recorder automatically starts as well. The driver then scans his/her unique QR code using the in-cab camera – either from his/her badge or cell phone. When the code has been accepted, the DriveCam will make an audible beep and the driver is set up to begin driving. The new Lytx Badge driver identification feature works with the DriveCam SF300 device and requires no additional hardware. Through his/her Lytx account, a fleet administrator will generate individual QR codes that can be adhered to each driver's physical identification card or accessed digitally on mobile devices. These codes can quickly be created or replaced via a Lytx account, so fleets will not be slowed down if a driver loses their code or if the fleet adds new drivers.



Lytx Badge renders obsolete outmoded solutions used to identify drivers, such as key fobs, keypads, RFID tags or Bluetooth devices. Not only are these solutions prone to errors and malfunction, but they require fleets to maintain hundreds or thousands of additional parts and are often difficult to roll out and upgrade. Lytx Badge removes these obstacles and superfluous accessories by using the DriveCam device already installed in a vehicle along with the driver's badge or cell phone. Lytx Badge provides fleets with a proven, simple and cost-effective way to manage driver-vehicle assignments today.

Other Benefits With Lytx's solution, the driver's name is recorded along with the vehicle data, giving fleet managers visibility into both worker and vehicle data through useful reports, including a driver's hours for each day, week and month; how much time the vehicle is moving (being driven) during each shift; and how much idle time occurs. This can be useful for a number of fleet management purposes, including confirming hours worked for payroll purposes. The solution creates a more streamlined experience for safety managers and coaches as well. Events captured by DriveCam are automatically assigned to the appropriate driver before they reach the safety manager's or coach's dashboard. This eliminates the step of manually assigning events and thus, saves valuable time that can be redirected for driver coaching. For drivers, Lytx Badge helps instill an elevated sense of accountability. The act of scanning a QR code reminds drivers that they are responsible for what happens with that vehicle while it is assigned to them, contributing to safer and more responsible behaviors. Clients who currently have an SF300 installed can begin using Lytx Badge Driver ID immediately. This service is included free with a Lytx account and works with Lytx Driver Safety, Risk Detection and Fleet Tracking modules. Check out how Driver ID works at the below video:

