[March 26, 2020] New Faces on Board at 3 HTi

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 H Technology Institute, LLC, (3 HTi), a global leader in digital transformation solutions, recently added two new team members to their team. Scott Schuster joins 3 HTi as a Strategic Account Executive working with clients in the New England region. Mr. Schuster studied Materials Management at Springfield Technical Community College. He brings deep experience in the machining industry, having spent over 15 years as a machinist and supervisor, followed by 15 years selling machine tools in the grinding space. Mr. Schuster's hobbies include camping, golf, and shooting. Jeffrey Gavio is 3 HTi's new Director of Marketing. Mr. Gavio studied at the University of Delaware and completed his M.B.A. from Villanova University in 2017. Prior to joining 3 HTi, he spent a decae in the group benefits industry and nearly three years as Director of Marketing and Sales at a managed IT services firm. Outside of work, Mr. Gavio enjoys traveling, playing sports, live music, and spending time with his family.



"Scott and Jeff will valuable additions to our team," commented Garry Hoffman, Vice President of Sales. "We are excited to launch this opportunity to grow our staff and our revenue in 2020. We expect both Jeff and Scott to enjoy great success with 3 HTi." About 3 HTi

3 HTi has been helping manufacturers transform their businesses since 2002. The latest iteration of manufacturing involves the integration of information from product design through manufacture and customer deployment. This journey toward Industry 4.0 is unique for every organization. Fashioning a coherent digital design and manufacturing strategy involves more than just deploying the right collection of software and hardware products. Every element must be tightly woven together to produce a compelling whole. 3 HTi is the partner you need to both develop that integrated strategy and implement it. For more information please visit, https://3hti.com/. Media Contact:

Jeffrey Gavio

610-320-2799

