[March 25, 2020] New Organization Affects Positive Change In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

BOSTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are Strong is a new organization designed to help the world overcome the negative impact of the coronavirus and other social issues. Founder George Gergis, Operations Executive Ann Gergis, and Consultant Karla Castillo of 617 Web Marketing, recognized there was a need to help everyone. "There is a lot of upsetting news on television and online. I felt that people needed a safe place to learn how to overcome the negativity with positive stories and messages," says Gergis. The magnitude of the coronavirus effect has impacted countries worldwide. For instance, Italy has experienced the worst as the death rate continues to rise. The coronavirus can be fatal which leads the world into a domino effect. As people lose loved ones due to the virus, others are left unemployed. These issues can lead to a rise in mental health issues, crime, economic uncertainty, and more. "People become desperate during difficult times. I can not imagine the many who have lost loved ones to this virus. Additionally, it mustbe very difficult for those seeking financial assistance due to unemployment."



According to Gergis, We Are Strong is an online global community-based network. Here, people from all over the world can communicate positive stories and messages. "They'll be able to lift each other from these desperate times. I hope new friendships form and examples of goodwill spreads. We need more good than bad. I know it's out there. We just have to share and hold on to it."

Anyone can begin sharing their positive stories online at www.wearestrong.world. Also, those on social media can visit facebook.com/pg/wearestrong2020, instagram.com/Join_WEARESTRONG, and twitter.com/JoinWeAreStrong. The organization hopes to gain enough interest to financially support those in need. More information regarding charitable donations will be updated on their site. For now, We Are Strong is asking that dentists and medical professionals donate masks and supplies to their local hospitals. Media Contact:

