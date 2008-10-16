[March 24, 2020]

New Vista Solutions Introduces FastTrack -- A Cutting-Edge Solution to Help Refinance and Home Equity Lenders Cut Costs and Loan Processing Time in Half

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Vista Solutions (NVS) recently unveiled FastTrack — a revolutionary new product for Refinance and Home Equity lenders that dramatically reduces costs and the time required to close loans.

FastTrack is a bundle of settlement services that can be customized to fit each lender's specific operational guidelines. The settlement products available in the bundle are designed to accelerate the loan closing process while maintaining compliance and cutting the cost of traditional settlement products and services by as much as 70%.

One of the featured products within the FastTrack bundle automates the process of acquiring employment, income and asset verification — a big time saver.

Lenders can choose from a variety of products such as a flood determination, a residential evaluation (warranty is optional), a hybrid appraisal (USPAP compliant) and a warranted title search. FastTrack also offers title search with recordation, with a warranty on both services (FastTrack TSR).







Home Equity lenders can also add a Property Condition Report (PCR) and a Mortgage Loan Report.

"Our lender customers have been asking for a way to streamline their lending process while cutting costs and maintaining compliance," said Jesse Rivera, CEO at New Vista Solutions. "We're excited to be able to offer this new service."

About New Vista Solutions

New Vista Solutions is a full service vendor management company for residential and commercial mortgage lenders, offering a suite of compliant, technology-driven settlement services products through a national network of best-in-class service providers. The convenience of ordering multiple settlement products on a single technology platform with a dedicated customer service department reduces costs and turn-around times for mortgage lenders. For more information, visit NewVistaSolutions.com

Contact: Jesse Rivera, CEO

Phone: 866.721.9295

Email: 236518@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-vista-solutions-introduces-fasttrack--a-cutting-edge-solution-to-help-refinance-and-home-equity-lenders-cut-costs-and-loan-processing-time-in-half-301028544.html

SOURCE New Vista Solutions