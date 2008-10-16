[March 23, 2020] New Website Cultivates Emotional Healing & Wellbeing

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olive Branch, a company whose mission is to provide a digital "safe space" for emotional healing and reflection, today announced that it has launched its official website: www.the-olivebranch.com. The site provides a platform through which visitors can publicly and anonymously post regrets, apologies, or anything that may be hindering an emotionally healthy life. "All of us walk around with burdens and regrets," said Michael Xirinachs, founder of The Olive Branch. "Psychology has long confirmed that holding onto these feelings weigh us down and adds stress. The Olive Branch provides a way to release these burdens into the universe, helping folks find emotional relief from whatever they've been carrying around." Developers of The Olive Branch know that people can be weighed down by regrets, even ones they don't think about every day. The website allows visitors to register for a free account and choose from multiple options through which they can post about whatever is on their mind. "One section is called My Regrets," Michael continued. "This will resonate with people who have been carrying burdens and don't know what to do. Let's face it, you're unlikely to go to counseling about something that occurred in the distant past or which may seem insignificant to others, but maybe your guilt is still lingering years later. For example, fighting with someone in college, offending someone, or relationship regrets, to name just a fw. This section is where you post publicly about your regret and restore some inner peace. The person you wronged may never see the post, but you've taken a big step towards emotional healing." Regret is a heavy burden to bear for a lifetime. Release it.



Other sections of The Olive Branch's site include: My Expressions—visitors can post about something that positively impacted them (e.g., a poem, a sunset) without negative comments that often accompany posts on social media.

My Amends—visitors can post apologies to people they've hurt, whether it's to a single individual or multiple people affected by years of poor choices. My Memoriam—visitors can tell the world about or honor someone who has had a profound impact on their life but who's no longer here to do the same for others. My Meeting Space—visitors can arrange to meet someone in an encrypted, private chatroom and have a frank discussion about whatever needs to be aired out. After the session ends, the chat is permanently destroyed. No record is kept. Each section of The Olive Branch is available at no cost, and contributors can be as anonymous as they wish to be by posting with their full name, initials, or simply as "anonymous." Customize an Olive Branch with your story and impact the world. Go ahead, EXTEND THE BRANCH. About The Olive Branch: The Olive Branch is a digital "safe space" that seeks to aid in emotional healing and wellbeing. Visitors to the site can create a free account and contribute by posting regrets, apologies, expressions of gratitude or reflections about anything on their mind. Posts can be as anonymous as the contributor desires. Press Release by Clint Mytych Social Media Twitter

