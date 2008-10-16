[March 23, 2020] New Survey Reveals Sales Leadership Response to COVID-19 Market Disruption

The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to global 2000 companies, announces the findings from its latest 2020 Sales Leadership Flash Survey. COVID-19 is having a significant economic and workforce impact for sales management practices and operations. The research focuses on what sales leaders are doing during this time of market disruption in terms of growth forecasts, customer engagement, staffing levels, quotas and pay programs. Unchartered territory and uncertainty. These are the top two themes shared by the survey participants. From March 17-20, 255 respondents shared how they are addressing the COVID-19 pandemic with their sales organizations. Gary Tubridy, senior vice president of the Alexander Group, noted, "We wanted to understand what actions revenue leaders are taking or considering. That is why we crafted the Sales Leadership Flash Survey: COVID-19. To take the pulse of what leaders are thinking and doing at this point in the crisis. In a nutshell, we see many leaders 'preparing for the worst but hoping for the best'": 96% expect the COVID-19 crisis to have a negative impact on revenue, with the impact already being felt more acutely by small and medium businesses

Social distancing selling is the new norm for the immediate future and is reflected in decisions about customer travel

66% have suspended all travel and 83% have suspended all trade shows

In general, participants re retaining current headcount, while those anticipating the greatest revenue impact have already slowed or suspended hiring

Quota and sales compensation adjustments are on the table with over 50% placing such changes under consideration



Commented one survey participant, "This is when tone counts. We need to protect our team AND take care of our customers. This is our rallying cry."

Alexander Group's Sales Leadership Flash Survey will continue in the coming weeks to gauge if and how decisions are changing over time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Alexander Group is also providing complimentary briefings on the survey results and insights on revenue leadership during times of significant market disruption.

