[March 23, 2020]

New Path to Off-Market Deal Flow to be Trailblazed by Private Equity Thought Leaders in Upcoming Navatar Roundtable

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the economic downturn foreboding a freeze in deal churn, Navatar has brought together some of private equity's leading thinkers to discuss best practices for identifying off-market opportunities. The industry sits on top of $1.5 trillion in dry powder, and growing concerns of a recession will only sideline buyers and sellers from traditional deal channels in the coming months.

"Looking ahead, fund managers will be challenged to put a record amount of dry powder to work amid the disruption posed by the COVID 19 crisis and worsening macro conditions globally, while being mindful that PE has realized outsized returns coming out of past recessions." says Or Skolnik, a partner focused on private equity at Bain & Company.

PE firms must still be relationship-driven – but equally critical now is their process framework for capturing valuable data around all types of relationships. Advisers, industry experts, lawyers, consultants, bankers, ex-CEOs, academics and others could all play a useful role for deal insights and referrals few others are seeing.







Join this Navatar roundtable to discuss strategies, tactics and technology that can enhance the quantity and quality of deals entering a PE firm's funnel on March 24th at 1pm (EDT).

Registration is available at: https://www.navatargroup.com/upcoming-webinars/private-equitys-new-path-to-off-market-deals

For more information, go to: https://www.navatargroup.com

