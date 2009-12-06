[March 20, 2020] New Fantasy Candle Brand Launches Featuring 'Lord of the Rings' Candles

LYNDEN, Wash., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythologie Candle Co. announced today the official grand opening of its online store, selling fantasy-themed candles for immersive experiences. Leah McHenry, a Folk-Metal songwriter and mother of five, is proud to launch the new candle brand with six 'Lord of the Rings' themed scents and three general fantasy scents, completely selling out during this past February's pre-order. The new round of pre-orders is now open as they prepare for the official online launch. More scent collections are in the works, including scents for mythical creatures, monsters, fairies, D&D, games, and historic fiction. Fans of the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Role-Playing Games and tabletop games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and shows like "Game of Thrones," "Outlander," and "The Witcher" are some of Mythologie Candles' top customers. After months of testing and formulating unique scents to create more immersive experiences for reading, gaming, or to simply create the perfect home ambiance, Mythologie Candles is ready for the world and can be ordered online from MythologieCandles.com



Mythologie Candles Details: Key ingredients include eco-friendly coconut wax, crackling wooden wicks, and phthalate-free fragrances

Considered "clean-burning" and non-toxic

10oz candles burn for 50+ hours

Unique custom-formulated scents designed to create a specific ambiance

The Mythologie Candle online community play an integral part of scent ideas and feedback "It's with great excitement that we announce the official launch of Mythologie Candle Company," said Leah McHenry, CEO, and founder. "We believe your home is your castle and everyone has a story to tell. We want our candles to help you tell that story, whether you're immersed in a new book, a game, or just chatting with your friends over a pint. We hope these candles bring people more joy and FUN into their lives because the world is a serious place and it can be pretty bleak at times."

About Mythologie Candle Co. Founded by Celtic-Metal singer-songwriter Leah McHenry (known as LEAH to her fans), Mythologie Candle Company's mission is to provide immersive experiences through fantasy-inspired candles. Leah is also a dedicated homeschool mother, and founder of Savvy Musician Academy, the world's leading online marketing program for independent musicians. Twitter: @fantasy_candle

Instagram: @mythologiecandles

Facebook: facebook.com/mythologiecandleco

Website: www.mythologiecandles.com Media Contact:

Leah McHenry

604.302.9279

236354@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fantasy-candle-brand-launches-featuring-lord-of-the-rings-candles-301027249.html SOURCE Mythologie Candle Co.

