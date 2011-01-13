[March 19, 2020] New Multi-Wireless IoT Gateway from Laird Connectivity Simplifies Connecting Bluetooth Sensors to the Cloud

AKRON, Ohio, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader Laird Connectivity launched its new multi-wireless Sentrius™ IG60-BL654 gateway that securely and reliably connects Bluetooth sensors to the cloud. The Sentrius IG60-BL654 gateway is the latest wireless IoT gateway offering in Laird Connectivity's growing family of IoT devices. Based on Laird Connectivity's 60 Series System-on-Module (SOM) and BL654 embedded Bluetooth module (Nordic nRF52840 silicon), the IG60-BL654 provides a powerful platform for Bluetooth 5 long range sensor-to-cloud applications. The combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allows customers to capture data from Bluetooth 5 sensors, add edge intelligence, and send that data to the cloud over high-performance 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The IG60-BL654 delivers enterprise-grade Wi-Fi connectivity with a Cortex A5 applications processor, onboard cryptographic engine, and enhanced roaming and scanning performance. The Nordic nRF52840 silicon leverages all the benefits and feature enhancements of Bluetooth 5 including long range. The IG60-BL654 comes in two software variants to provide the most design flexibility. For embedded Linux experts, the Linux version of the gateway offers a long-term supported and open platform via Laird Connectivity's Linux Buildroot platform, hardware root of trust, and development tools. For cloud-native organizations, the AWS IoT Greengrass variant allows customers to manage applications over-the-air from the cloud using integrated AWS IoT Greengrass and stay secure in the field with over-the-air security updates. "The Sentrius IG60-BL654 combines Laird Connectivity's history of providing world class connectivity, cloud, Linux, security, and customization expertise into one complete solution," says Paul Elvikis, Strategic Business Development Director for Laird Connectivity's IoT devices. "This gateway brings market-leading wireless technology and software to enable our customers to get to market fast by eliminating the steep learning curve, design risk, and long-term maintenance and securit concerns that wireless IoT solutions typically have."



For even more flexibility, Laird Connectivity has paired the IG60-BL654 with the award winning Sentrius BT510 Bluetooth 5 sensor. The IG650-BL654 & BT510 Starter Kit provides a quick and simple way to start evaluating wireless IoT systems. This starter kit includes one gateway, three sensors, Laird Connectivity's free AWS-based IoT monitoring platform, and iOS/Android mobile app for fast, in-field provisioning. The starter kit is now in stock and available for purchase. "We understand how difficult developing wireless IoT systems can be," says Elvikis, "so we're excited to offer these new IoT devices and starter kits to help our customers get closer to production-ready solutions out-of-the-box, while offering the most design flexibility and customization capabilities to help them get their solutions up and running as quickly as possible."

Soon to join the growing Sentrius family of IoT devices are the IG60-BL654-LTE and IG60-SERIAL-LTE gateways. With global 4G LTE Cat 1 wireless connectivity with 3G and 2G fallback, these upcoming gateways are ideal for global IoT applications in harsh environments. The IG60-BL654-LTE will also be available in a starter kit option which will include the Sentrius BT510 Bluetooth 5 sensors. Certifications will include PTCRB, GCF, and AT&T. For more information about the Sentrius IG60-BL654 and IG650-BL654 LTE, visit: lairdconnect.com/IG60-BL654 For more information about the Sentrius IG60-BL654 & BT510 Starter Kit, visit: lairdconnect.com/iot-devices/iot-starter-kits/sentrius-ig60-bl654-bt510-starter-kit Learn more about Laird's Connectivity Solutions at lairdconnect.com About Laird Connectivity: Laird Connectivity simplifies the enablement of wireless technologies with market-leading wireless modules and antennas, integrated sensor and gateway platforms, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our best-in-class support and comprehensive engineering services help reduce risk and improve time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect electronics with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers — no matter what. For the latest news or more information, visit: Lairdconnect.com | twitter.com/lairdconnect | facebook.com/lairdconnectivity | linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-multi-wireless-iot-gateway-from-laird-connectivity-simplifies-connecting-bluetooth-sensors-to-the-cloud-301027009.html SOURCE Laird Connectivity

