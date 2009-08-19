[March 18, 2020] New Extreme Life LED High Bay from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures has announced a new commercial and industrial UFO-style high bay luminaire. The fixture, named SYMO, is available in 150w or 212w. SYMO is first and foremost an extreme life fixture - it is L90 rated at 54,000 hours and L70 rated at 162,000 hours. Its long life guarantees that it will continue to operate for years with little or no maintenance. The SYMO also features a round prismatic diffuser lens that maximizes light distribution and minimizes glare. SYMO is durable with an IP66 rating which protects against water and dust intrusion. An IP66 rating means that the fixture can be sprayed down with water when it gets dusty with no ill effect. "SYMO is a sleek, reliable high bay fixture that can be mounted at a variety of heights," says Access Fixtures CEO Steven Rothschild. "This fixture is virtually maintenance free and glare fre and won't clog up with dust or condensation."



SYMO has many other features that make it unique. For example, it has a quick disconnect mounting hook, making it easy to install and take down for cleaning or maintenance. It comes in a white corrosion-proof powdercoat finish over a die-cast aluminum housing. This high bay emits almost 130 lumens per watt and is available in standard industrial 5000K. SYMO has a CRI of 70+ which is good color rendering for most industrial spaces.. Its 360 degree heat-diffusing fins and low profile allow it to operate at temperatures between -40 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit. SYMO is also UL, CUL, and DLC listed in addition to its IP66 rating. This fixture automatically detects line voltages between 120 and 277v. Like most Access Fixtures luminaires, SYMO comes with a limited 5-year warranty. About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

