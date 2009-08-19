New Frontier Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 26, 2020

New Frontier Health Corporation ("NFH" or "the Company") (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (UFH), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-888-204-4368

International: 1-720-543-0214

China Domestic: 400 120 8590

Hong Kong: 800 961 384

Conference ID: 6225395

The replay will be accessible through April 2, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

nited States: 1-844-512-2921









The webcast will be available at www.nfh.com.cn and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

About New Frontier Health Corporation

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) is the operator of United Family Healthcare (UFH), a leading private healthcare provider offering comprehensive premium healthcare services in China through a network of private hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics. UFH currently has nine hospitals and in total in operation or under construction in all four 1st tier cities and selected 2nd tier cities. Additional information may be found at www.nfh.com.cn.

