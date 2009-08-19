ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN THE BLOCKCHAIN DOMAIN UC NETWORK MANAGEMENT
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Frontier Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 26, 2020
[March 18, 2020]

New Frontier Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 26, 2020


New Frontier Health Corporation ("NFH" or "the Company") (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (UFH), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-888-204-4368
International: 1-720-543-0214
China Domestic: 400 120 8590
Hong Kong: 800 961 384
Conference ID: 6225395

The replay will be accessible through April 2, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

nited States: 1-844-512-2921



International: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 6225395

The webcast will be available at www.nfh.com.cn and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.


About New Frontier Health Corporation

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) is the operator of United Family Healthcare (UFH), a leading private healthcare provider offering comprehensive premium healthcare services in China through a network of private hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics. UFH currently has nine hospitals and in total in operation or under construction in all four 1st tier cities and selected 2nd tier cities. Additional information may be found at www.nfh.com.cn.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]





Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

2 Trap Falls Road Suite 106, Shelton, CT 06484 USA
Ph: +1-203-852-6800, 800-243-6002

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2020 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy