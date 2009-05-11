[March 17, 2020] New High-Efficient T5 LED From EarthTronics Eliminates Ballast for Maximum Energy Savings

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its new 12.5-watt EarthBulb direct wire T5 LED that eliminates the ballast for more than a 60 percent energy savings. Designed to replace 28-watt T5 45.8" fluorescent tube for general, decorative and architectural lighting in offices, retail stores, hotels, schools and hospitals, the T5 LED linear tube delivers 1800 lumens for 144 lumen per watt performance and has a high color rendering index of 82. The linear LED is available in 3000K, 4000K and 5000K with 300° beam angle and operates on 120-277V, 60Hz, double end live feed, direct wire. The EarthBulb direct wire T5 LED is easy to install. Simply remove the existing fluorescent ballast and direct wire the line voltage. No lamp holder modifications are necessary. The black (load) wire just needs to be connected with the one end, while the white (neutral) wire connects to the other end. DLC®, UL and RoHS listed T5 is engineered for high lumen maintenance over its 50,000-hour ratedperformance life and comes with a 10-year limited warranty. The new linear LED may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. For more information about EarthBulb direct wire T5 LED, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/products-page/led-lamps/t8-t5/t5/1800-lumen-12-5-watt-type-b-45-8-inch-type-b-double-end-direct-wire/ or call 866.632.7840.



About EarthTronics Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005591/en/

