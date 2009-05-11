[March 17, 2020] New White Paper from Dark Daily: Is Anatomic Pathology at the Tipping Point?

As anatomic pathology laboratories struggle to remain profitable while they grapple with increasing workloads and sweeping reimbursement cuts, digital pathology and artificial intelligence (AI) applications have demonstrated their power to tackle these systemic challenges-enabling labs to overcome the unprecedented confluence of market pressures and to drive efficiency and quality gains. Compelled by recent technological advancements and regulatory approvals, academic and commercial laboratories are increasingly going digital to improve the speed and accuracy of case review and diagnosis. These same labs are implementing computational applications that leverage AI to expand on the productivity, quality, and confidence gains they've already realized. "Pathology's classic business model and the rapid change in diagnostic technologies and genetic medicine mean that many pathology laboratories operate on such a thin margin that it may only take one more severe adverse event to put the most financially stressed labs out of business," explained Robert L. Michel, Editor-in-Chief of The Dark Report and its sister publication, Dark Daily. "Healthcare's ongoing transformation is another powerful reason to expect that disruption to pathology's long-standing business and clinical practices will continue."



To inform laboratory professionals with valuable insights and to provide long-awaited evidence needed to justify the decision for laboratories to successfully make the shift to digital, Dark Daily is offering a new free White Paper (News - Alert) , "Anatomic Pathology at the Tipping Point? The Economic Case for Adopting Digital Technology and AI Applications Now." This White Paper demonstrates how leading anatomic pathology laboratories are regularly realizing the benefits of digitization and AI in practice. The paper includes:

Case studies on leading institutions, including University of Florida, University of California, San Francisco, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Granada University Hospitals

New insights and best practices from digital pathology pioneers, including Zoltan Laszik, MD, PhD, Professor of Clinical Pathology, UCSF; Nicolas Cacciabeve, MD, Managing Partner, Advanced Pathology Associates; Kiran Motaparthi, MD, Program Director, Department of Dermatology, UF; and Anthony Magliocco, MD, President and CEO, Protean BioDiagnostics

Examples of how AI-enabled digital pathology drives diagnostic confidence, increased productivity, and cost savings

Perspectives on how AI-powered digital pathology systems will drive the future of diagnostics and empower precision medicine Interested laboratory professionals and pathologists should download this exclusive White Paper for a synopsis of recent research and real-world cases that demonstrate the economic and scientific necessity of adopting digital pathology platforms and AI applications, plus interviews with industry-leading labs that lay out benefits that can be expected from going digital. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005088/en/

