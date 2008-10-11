[March 16, 2020] New Research from MindTickle and Sales Management Association Highlights Only 18% of Organizations Consider Their Sales Training Effective

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle , the leader in Sales Readiness technology, and the Sales Management Association (SMA), a global cross-industry professional association for managers focused in sales force effectiveness, today announced the March 18th availability of their research report on sales readiness and sales enablement practices after surveying more than 120 B2B sales organizations, titled "Benchmarking Sales Readiness and Enablement, 2020." High-level results of the research report will be revealed during a webinar hosted by SMA on March 18th at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET. "This research surfaces two challenges that could not be more critical for sales forces -- their urgent need to adapt, and their ineffectiveness in training and developing salespeople. What we find most interesting are the large performance gaps between firms successful in developing salespeople, and the majority of firms still struggling to do so effectively. Sales training efforts simply aren't keeping pace in an operating context of constant change," said Bob Kelly, Chairman of the Sales Management Association and research author. "Compared to conventional training approaches, sales enablement and sales readiness initiatives more efficiently retool and develop sales forces, and are purpose-built for speed, adaptiveness, and collaboration. Our research indicates that these approaches are paying off for the firms adopting them." SMA surveyed 123 business-to-business firms, directly employing more than 70,000 salespeople across high tech, retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods and more. The results uncover how these organizations approach sales ffectiveness, sales enablement, sales training, sales coaching and what the most effective firms are doing to be better. The research found just 43% of firms improved sales organization effectiveness over the prior 12 months, and fewer than one in five (18%) consider their salesperson training and development efforts effective. Additionally, the research illustrated a widening gap between effective sales organizations and ineffective sales organizations, whose rates of improvement are 79% lower.



"As the modern sales landscape continues to grow in complexity due to constantly shifting market dynamics, increasingly evolved buyers, recent work-from-home mandates and more, organizations need to make adjustments to help their sales teams effectively navigate these stumbling blocks while meeting revenue goals," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle. "By understanding and employing sales readiness and sales enablement best practices, companies can prepare reps to effectively engage prospects and customers with the right strategies and tactics to temper the effects of unplanned disruption to the bottom line." During the webinar, Bob Kelly, chairman of the SMA and Albert Fong, director of product marketing at MindTickle will discuss the sales readiness and sales enablement best practices that differentiate high-performing, high-improving sales teams from ineffective sales organizations.

Interested parties can register here . All attendees will be provided a free copy of the full research report after the webinar. Additional Information: Follow MindTickle in recent news

See MindTickle's customer stories

Check out the MindTickle blog

Connect with MindTickle on LinkedIn About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand affinity. Its purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness. With MindTickle, company leaders and sellers can continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Companies across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's innovative capabilities for on-demand, online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification-based learning, coaching and role-play to ensure world-class sales performance. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit us at http://www.MindTickle.com. Contact: pr@mindtickle.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-mindtickle-and-sales-management-association-highlights-only-18-of-organizations-consider-their-sales-training-effective-301024727.html SOURCE MindTickle

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]