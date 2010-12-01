[March 12, 2020] New Patent Filing Completes Phesi's Integrated Clinical Trial Design and Protocol Optimization Platform

Phesi, a data-driven provider of premier integrated clinical development products and services, today announced that the company has filed a new patent [U.S. Serial No. 62/986,746] that enables its systems to synthesize global patient data and assess baseline patient characteristics for clinical trial protocols. The patent covers enhanced technology, fueled by natural language processing and artificial intelligence, that augments the company's previously patented modal value analysis model, allowing drug developers to optimize the design of their clinical trials whilst mitigating the future risk of costly protocol amendments. "Phesi's business model has always been based on providing superior tech and data-enabled clinical development products and services," said Gen Li, PhD, MBA, founder and chief executive officer of Phesi. "This patent filing is the final key to unlocking the potential for biopharmaceutical companies to change the future of clinical programs, as the technology is informed by real patient data from comparable trials. In addition to reducing the need for post-hoc trial amendments, our integrated platform pinpoints patient populations of any size, type, and location, including for rare diseases." "It is exciting to see how Phesi's smart technology is improving the productivity and efficiency of clinical research with operational enhancements that fundamentally shift drug development into a higher gear f effectiveness," commented Annalisa Jenkins, MBBC, FRCP, biopharma industry executive and board member of FasterCures, a Milken Institute center. "Most importantly, this proprietary technology allows drug companies to expedite delivery of new treatment options to patients in need, leaving no excuse for poorly designed protocols and/or flawed operational planning."



About Phesi Phesi provides comprehensive clinical development analytical products and services for biopharmaceutical companies around the world. The company's integrated offerings cover the entire clinical development process - from development planning and indication assessment to protocol evaluation, site selection, and trial implementation management.

Phesi has the industry's most comprehensive and dynamic clinical trials database and predictive analytics tools, consisting of 330,000 completed clinical trials, 604,000 completed research projects, 4.2 million physicians, and 1.8 million investigator records. ClinSite, a Software as a Service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) solution that incorporates natural language processing and machine learning, is an evolution of the technology Phesi patented in 2007 and fully automated in 2018. For more information please visit Phesi.com. Click here to read our blog, and follow Phesi on LinkedIn and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005065/en/

