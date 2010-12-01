[March 12, 2020] New Beauty, Fitness & Fashion Transformation Channel to Launch on STIRR, Sinclair's Free Streaming TV

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BFFTV, a new lifestyle channel will soon launch on one of the fastest growing free, ad-supported OTT-TV streaming service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group BFFTV, a first-of-its-kind showcasing curated "All Star" Content on Beauty, Fitness & Fashion, features extraordinary, powerful and engaging shows that inspires viewers with makeovers, latest trends, fashion finds, tips and tricks on a budget, beauty transformation secrets, beauty on-the-go and makeup that addresses the most daunting beauty challenges. It also showcases fitness, nutrition and wellness along with the hottest men's style transformations. The channel will offer unheard-of solutions with tools, techniques and the latest product innovations helping viewers decide armed with cosmetic and surgical approaches. "I am proud to bea celebrity artist on BBFTV that will soon become the home of influencers, legends, founders and icons of beauty, fitness & fashion. It will tell stories and secrets to educate and inspire transformations like never before," says top Hollywood colorist Kim Vo.



The channel will also feature The Look All Stars from Season 1 featuring Tori Spelling and Kim Vo. The latest Season of the show will soon be on on Sinclair Broadcast stations nationwide and on BFFTV. About STIRR

STIRR is a free ad supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. Delivering more than 2,400 hours of live, local news, with 100 live, linear channels. The STIRR app is available on RokuTV, FireTV, AppleTV as well as iOS and Android devices or at www.STIRR.com.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest, most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Media Contact: Director of Content, contentdirector@bff-tv.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-beauty-fitness--fashion-transformation-channel-to-launch-on-stirr-sinclairs-free-streaming-tv-301022081.html SOURCE BFFTV

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]