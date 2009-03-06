[March 11, 2020] New Online Service Gives Canadians Better Access to Medical Cannabis

Physician-led Cannalogue offers patients choice and convenience through online marketplace TORONTO, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Built by doctors. Made for patients. That's the philosophy behind a new online service for Canadians in search of enhanced access to medical cannabis. As the first direct-to-sales provider licensed by Health Canada, Cannalogue is an easy-to-use online marketplace for medical cannabis products. With Cannalogue, Canadians will no longer need to guess which medical cannabis products or dosages are best for their health conditions. In conjunction with affiliate clinic Oridon Medical, Cannalogue provides a free medical assessment, personalized treatment plan, and the ability to fill prescriptions for medical cannabis, all from the comforts of home. "We know how difficult it can be forpatients to access physicians and healthcare practitioners specialized in prescribing medical cannabis and Cannalogue is here to help," says President and CEO, Dr. Mohan Cooray. "Contrary to products currently available to consumers at the recreational level, our medical staff attend to the needs of patients to determine the best treatment plan possible. Our clinically-focused approach gives patients better control over their health and long-term symptoms," he says.



Cannalogue's Amazon-like service offers patients a choice of physician-recommended medical cannabis products which eliminates the need for repetitive visits to the doctor for modifications to prescriptions. "Patients are no longer confined to a one prescription - one licensed producer system. Patients have choice with Cannalogue," says Dr. Cooray. "Our products have been carefully selected by physicians based on quality and effectiveness, so patients can simply log in to Cannalogue.ca and choose from a range of licensed producers without the hassle of additional doctor visits," he says. For more information or to order medical cannabis online, visit www.cannalogue.ca.

Based in Toronto, Cannalogue is a rapidly emerging healthcare technology company that received Health Canada's first direct-to-sales licence for medical cannabis. Cannalogue's innovative technology provides a safe, controlled, and cost-effective online marketplace that is globally scalable into all medical cannabis markets. Engineered by physicians Dr. Mohan Cooray and Dr. Andrew Lu, Cannalogue challenges the status quo and advocates on behalf of patients to educate medical professionals and government officials on the safety and benefits of medical cannabis as a viable treatment option to traditional therapies. SOURCE Cannalogue

