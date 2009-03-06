[March 10, 2020] New Breed Announces Partnership with SaaSWorks

WINOOSKI, Vt., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 10, New Breed, a marketing, sales and customer success firm, announced a strategic partnership with SaaSWorks, a provider of revenue operations and customer success solutions. This partnership strengthens New Breed's ability to help clients with all aspects of growing their businesses. "With the combination of New Breed's services and existing partnerships and SaaSWorks' unique solution, New Breed can revolutionize not just the way scaling SaaS companies acquire customers, but also how they retain them in order to drive lasting growth," New Breed CEO Patrick Biddiscombe says. New Breed will be SaaSWorks' exclusive channel partner. To further the deep alignment between the two organizations, SaaSWorks' Founders, Vipul Shah and Jim O'Neill, joined New Breed's Board of Directors , and Patrick joined the SaaSWorks board.



"I could not be more excited to be partnering with New Breed," Vipul says. "Time and time again through our due diligence, we've only heard and observed remarkable things about New Breed's service quality and culture, not to mention their reputation as a thought leader in helping scale SaaS businesses." New Breed began as a digital marketing agency in 2002. Now, their partnership with SaaSWorks has enabled them to transform into a full-spectrum revenue management firm that provides solutions spanning the buyer and customer journeys.

"The New Breed team has all lived in their customers' shoes, and the advocacy they have for their customers is unlike anything I've ever seen," Jim says. "We're excited to help the New Breed team expand their solutions so that we can collectively have an even larger impact in serving the SaaS industry." Both companies are excited about how their combined product and service offerings will deliver results to growing software companies for years to come. About New Breed New Breed is a marketing, sales and customer success firm for the world's fastest-growing B2B companies. They align people, processes and platforms in order to drive success for their clients. As HubSpot's Top North American Partner , New Breed leverages the inbound methodology to help their clients and their own company grow. About SaaSWorks SaaSWorks is a revenue operations and customer success solution for scaling subscription businesses. Through deep integrations and data enrichment, SaaSWorks provides insights and analyses that help their clients identify opportunities for improving net revenue retention. Instead of requiring customers to get results on their own, SaaSWorks takes a data-driven, hands-on approach to delivering value. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-breed-announces-partnership-with-saasworks-301020782.html SOURCE New Breed

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]