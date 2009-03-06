[March 10, 2020] New White Papers Illuminate B2G Best Practices for Boosting PR ROI Through News-Savvy Website Designs and Smarter Trade Show Publicity

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boscobel Marketing Communications, the PR firm in the Washington, D.C., area exclusively dedicated to supporting the government industry, announced today the release of two research-based white papers. These white papers give government contractors actionable intelligence on ways to build news-savvy websites and gain greater press visibility at trade shows to improve reporter relationships and increase thought leadership. "Reporters have increasingly challenging jobs. Timely access to important and credible industry information and resources is critical for them to write the news upon which we all rely," said Joyce Bosc, CEO and president of Boscobel Marketing Communications, Inc. "These white papers will help marketing management and communications executives in small, mid-tier and large government service providers better meet their objectives." One of the white papers, titled "How to Win with GovCon Reporters at Trade Shows," is based entirely on original research conducted among top industry reporters and editors following the 2019 Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) conference held annually in Washington, D.C. The second white paper, title "Best Practices for Creating a Reporter-Friendly Website," was developed to help government contractors understand how to create a website that is as functional for reporters as it is for customers, partners and investors. This is based on qualitative feedback from top industry reporters as well as extensive review of current research. Both are footnoted to provide additional resources for readers.



The white papers can be downloaded on the Boscobel website. To receive by email, please send a request to info@boscobel.com. About Boscobel

Boscobel is a full-service public relations and marketing firm exclusively serving government contractors. Since opening its doors more than 40 years ago, Boscobel has launched companies and solutions, while positioning clients with industry-first, innovative solutions that elevate profiles and establish brands. Specialty practices in M&A communications and pre-RFP marketing are key differentiators. Clients specialize in aerospace, artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, cybersecurity, engineering, enterprise IT, health care IT, mobility, satellite technology and more. Boscobel is a Woman-Owned Small Business. For more information, visit www.boscobel.com or follow us on Twitter at @BoscobelMktg. Press Contact:

