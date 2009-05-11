[March 09, 2020] New CompTIA Community Committed to Promoting Growth, Diversity and Skills Enhancement in the Information Technology Industry Workforce

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global information technology (IT) industry, today announced the creation of a new community committed to help increase the diversity, size and skill level of the industry's workforce. The Advancing Tech Talent and Diversity Community was formed by the merging of four established groups – CompTIA's Advancing Diversity in Technology, Advancing Women in Technology, Future Leaders and Technology Lifecycle Services communities. "The creation of the Advancing Tech Talent and Diversity Community is a natural evolution," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA. "On their own, each of the earlier communities did outstanding work. By bringing them together into a single entity we expand and enhance our ability to 'crowd source' the great ideas and thought leadership available from these talented individuals." The Advancing Tech Talent and Diversity Community has identified two goals for2020.



Promote efforts to increase knowledge, skills and performance within the existing tech workforce so current and emerging jobs can be filled and companies engaged in the business of technology can grow and prepare for the future.

Help organizations of all sizes – small businesses, mid-sized firms and large enterprises – develop sustainable diversity, equality and inclusion strategies that transform cultures and enhance organizational performance. Community Leaders Named CompTIA today also named the inaugural chair and vice chair to lead the Advancing Tech Talent and Diversity Community.

Val Haskell, a leading global business development executive global, will serve as chairwoman. "This is an exciting moment for CompTIA and the industry at-large," Haskell said. "Talent acquisition and diversity are critical business issues. The community is energized to provide thought leadership and actionable assets to the industry on these topics. Our goal is to see the tech industry stronger than ever because it is the most inclusive it's ever been." The group's vice chair is Alec Stanners, vice president for business development at BVoip, where he manages market development funds programs, strategic partnerships and the company's international expansion. "I am extremely proud to be a part of CompTIA's newest community," Stanners said. "At a time of such tremendous growth in our industry it is more important than ever to ensure we work on diversity and our tech talent." To get involved with the CompTIA Advancing Tech Talent and Diversity Community or for more information visit https://www.comptia.org/membership/communities-and-councils/advancing-tech-talent-and-diversity-community. About CompTIA The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more. Contact: Steven Ostrowski

