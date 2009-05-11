[March 09, 2020] New Multi-Instrument Calibrator Designed to Improve Accuracy and Save Time for Leak Detection and Repair Compliance

MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For refineries and petrochemical plants, a new multi-instrument calibrator is designed to save time and improve accuracy of daily calibrations and drift assessments with electronic data capture for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) compliance. The new Thermo Scientific MIC-6 Multi-Instrument Calibrator can automatically calibrate up to six Thermo Scientific TVA2020 Toxic Vapor Analyzers or, when used in manual mode, can simultaneously calibrate legacy TVA analyzers or similar instruments. According to the EPA, "failing to properly maintain monitoring instruments" is a leading factor in a facility's inability to identify and repair leaking components. The MIC-6 calibrator automatically captures calibration records and drift data. Response times and concentration readings are stored for easy access, streamlining quarterly calibration precision audits. The MIC-6 calibrator has sufficient memory to store six years' worth of daily calibration and drift data on more than 100 instruments. Additional features and benefits of the MIC-6 include: Supports zero gas and up to five additional span calibration gases

Calibration gas tank information display

Bluetooth, Ethernet or USB transfer of data

User-friendly touchscreen display

No ongoing software fees "Proper instrument calibration and operation is essential in maintaining instruments tat find leaks, so its role in LDAR compliance cannot be understated," said Bob Gallagher, product line manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "As LDAR regulations become more stringent, the MIC-6 calibrator is designed to enable our customers to optimize their programs and avoid the costs and penalties associated with rule violations."



For more information on the Thermo Scientific MIC-6, please visit https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/products-and-services/promotions/industrial/mic-6--multi-instrument-calibrator.html. About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Marisol Nicholson

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 508-553-1414

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

