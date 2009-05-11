[March 09, 2020] New Heritage Capital Invests in DeWinter Group

New Heritage Capital ("Heritage"), a Boston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce a new platform investment in Northern California-based DeWinter Group ("DeWinter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of temporary and permanent staffing solutions with deep expertise in finance, accounting and information technology. The transaction was structured using Heritage's unique Private IPO® solution, which leaves operating control in the hands of the reinvesting owners while providing them the desired liquidity and financial flexibility to accelerate future growth. DeWinter has provided high-skilled staffing solutions in the San Francisco Bay Area for 20 years, building a reputation for an unwavering commitment to serving its clients and candidates. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Heritage," said Shane Oberg, Partner & CEO. "They have shown a track record of success in our industry and are committed to the growth of our company for many years to come." Derek DeWinter, Founding Partner and President, aded, "In Heritage, we found a partner that understands the culture and legacy we have built and believes in our vision for the future."



Judson Samuels, Partner at Heritage, said, "We believe that the combination of DeWinter's reputation, deep and long-standing client and candidate relationships, and committed management team has driven the Company's success to-date. We look forward to working with Derek, Shane and the entire DeWinter team to continue to drive that success going forward." Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to DeWinter Group.

About DeWinter Group

The DeWinter Group is San Francisco and Silicon Valley's premier provider of accounting, finance and information technology professionals. It provides services on a consulting, contract, and executive search basis. Established in 2000, the DeWinter Group has built a reputation for quality, integrity and trust across the greater Bay area. The foundation of DeWinter's success is the relationships built with its clients and candidates. About New Heritage Capital

New Heritage Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market, founder-owned businesses. With its innovative investment structures like the Private IPO®, Heritage provides founders with a combination of liquidity and growth capital while allowing founders to maintain control of their business. With decades of experience at managing growth, Heritage gives its partners the strategic, operational and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth objectives. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005127/en/

