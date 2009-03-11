[March 06, 2020] New Comscore Data Finds Electric Vehicle Makers See Biggest Year-Over-Year Growth in Website Visitation

RESTON, Va., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, shows visitation to electric vehicle segment websites surged 92 percent in the 2019 calendar year compared to 2018. The rising consumer interest in alternative fuel vehicles comes as automakers increasingly focus on this growing segment. Among all auto brands, streamlined electric car maker Rivian Automotive saw the biggest jump in website visitation, capturing a 296 percent rise from 2018 to 2019. Rivian Automotive garnered significant attention in 2019 on the heels of their first vehicle announcement, the R1S. "Rivian has yet to sell a single car, but they had more visitors than many niche brands already on the market," said Dennis Bulgarelli, Vice President, Automotive, Comscore. "That outlier in consumer awareness reflects the increasing mainstream interest in electric vehicles and the potential ripening of the market for automakers, who collectively have 22 different electric vehicle models available for consumers." Further reflecting the increasing interest in electric vehicles, Tesla recorded the second biggest increase in visitation across all automakers from 2018 to 2019, up 28 percent over that time period.







Top Five Brand Site Growth 2019 vs 2018 Rank Brand YoY 1 Rivian Automotive 295.8% 2 Tesla 28.1% 3 Genesis 12.3% 4 Cadillac 8.0% 5 Hyundai 6.7%



Source: Comscore Automotive Data, US New Vehicle Visitation to Brand.com Sites, 2018-2019 SUV Demand Remains a Growth Driver for Genesis and Hyundai

Genesis – Hyundai's luxury line, Cadillac, and Hyundai rounded out the top five websites with the biggest growth in visitation. Genesis teased a new SUV in 2019, due in 2020, which would be the first SUV for the brand. In 2019, Hyundai also saw an increase in visitation, up seven percent as consumers flocked to its new SUV offerings. About Comscore

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

