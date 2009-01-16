[March 05, 2020] New Chargebee Techstack Merges Enterprise Functionality with Startup Agility

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee , a leading global subscription management and billing platform, today takes a major leap in bringing enterprise-level functionality with startup agility to high-growth SaaS businesses. SaaS businesses have historically struggled with managing their revenue operations. This often means losing revenue potential due to operational inefficiencies that frustrate customers, stifle decision-making and increase churn, thereby dampening growth. Despite that, having a matured techstack to weed out the inefficiencies and capitalize on revenue opportunities has been limited to industry giants. Smaller SaaS businesses have been held hostage by cumbersome spreadsheets and ad-hoc, unsophisticated in-house solutions. Chargebee aims to level the playing field to power the growth of SaaS businesses by bringing functionalities formerly limited to enterprises to high-growth startup businesses, while still enabling them to retain the kind of agility that enterprises often lack. Chargebee's new updates ensure SaaS businesses Streamline their sales workflows to keep pace with their high-growth trajectory

Automate finance workflows to ensure data sanity nd help derive better insights

Manage billing and subscription management operations by capturing all revenue opportunities, without adding to complexity or inhibiting a high-growth SaaS business's agility



Omar Nawaz , CPO at Chargebee. "Using Chargebee has cut my billing workload in half. Information is centralized and easily actionable, saving us time and helping us get paid faster. Their customer support and success teams are amazing partners," said Haley Bryant, Vice President of Operations at Animalz.

"Chargebee has significantly simplified our billing system while supporting scale. Their team has been incredibly responsive every step of the way," said Matthew Busel, Product Manager at MakeSpace. "Chargebee helped us to get started with SaaS sales in the B2B market in just a few months from idea to launch. It's flexible and adapts easily to our canning business models," said Sasha Shabaldini, Market Development at Siemens. About Chargebee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 1,800 companies in 53 countries using more than 120 currencies. For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chargebee-techstack-merges-enterprise-functionality-with-startup-agility-301017161.html SOURCE Chargebee

