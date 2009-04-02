[March 04, 2020]

New Autobiography About Dyslexic Dropout/Garbage Collector Who Earned Ph.D. to Become Presidential Advisor, Attracting National Attention

Washington, D.C., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Autobiography About Dyslexic Dropout/Garbage Collector Who Earned Ph.D. to Become Presidential Advisor, Attracting National Attention



Michael P. Balzano, Autobiography Author and Advisor to Six Presidents, Featured on WebAble TV , Internet TV Channel for Community of People with Disabilities, as He Outreaches to Parents of Dyslexic, Learning-Disabled Children Through Press and Media





For Immediate Release

Wednesday, March 4, 2020



Contact: Dave Gardy

Executive Producer

WebAble TV, a Channel on the TV Worldwide Network

(703) 961-9250 ext. 221

Info@TVWorldwide.com

www.VentureCapitalTV.com

www.TVWorldwide.com



Contact to schedule interviews with Mr. Balzano:

Susan Schwartzman

Office: 845-493-0559

susan@susanschwartzmanpublicity.com

www.susanschwartzmanpublicity.com





Washington D.C., March 4, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – WebAble TV an Internet TV Channel for the community of people with disabilities on the TV Worldwide Network released a video interview and Video News Release (VNR) with Michael P. Balzano on his autobiography Dyslexic: My Journey, a new book that is attracting national attention.



Dyslexic: My Journey documents the remarkable life of Balzano, a troubled youth dropout and loner known in his neighborhood as “Crazy Mikey” with undiagnosed Dyslexia and learning disabilities, who, after being employed as a garbage collector, turned his life around by starting an apprenticeship to become a master craftsman as a lens grinder/optical technician. With the discipline and coping mechanisms that he gained from this apprenticeship, Balzano went back to high school to get his diploma, enrolled and graduated from college Magna Cum Laude, and then wen on to earn a Ph.D. at Georgetown University. After a Washington newspaper featured Balzano in a ‘Garbage Collector Earns Georgetown Ph.D.’ feature, President Nixon invited Balzano into the administration as a presidential advisor on labor issues. Balzano went on to serve six presidents as an advisor on workforce development and built a successful consulting practice that serves Fortune 100 executives.









https://we.tl/t-qdtJn9ldhW

ABOUT MICHAEL P. BALZANO









About WebAble.TV and TV Worldwide

Founded in 1999, TV Worldwide.com, Inc. (t/a TV Worldwide, Inc., www.TVWorldwide.com) is a veteran-owned Internet TV solutions company that developed the first network of community-based Internet TV channels including www.WebAble.TV , primarily targeting niche enterprise/professional audiences ranging from the maritime industry to the telecom and federal/public sectors. Known by many in the industry as "Intelligent Internet TV," Fortune 500 companies, 35 federal government agencies, and numerous associations including the National Association of Broadcasters have partnered with TV Worldwide to utilize TV Worldwide's live and on-demand state-of-the art video streaming content applications and Internet TV channels. In recognition of the company's pioneering unique achievements in new media solutions and content development, TV Worldwide has been selected by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) to webcast past Daytime Emmy Awards and the Emmy awards for Technology and Engineering. TV Worldwide Chairman and CEO Dave Gardy, has been honored by Streaming Media Magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential People in Streaming Media. Mr. Gardy also has served as the President of the International Webcasting Association (IWA) and as a member of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Corporate Council.

###



