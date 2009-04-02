[March 04, 2020] New eCommerce Survey Report Identifies Key Online Retail Initiatives and Innovation Trends For 2020

Yottaa, Inc., the leading cloud platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced the publication of a new research report titled, "2020 eCommerce Leaders Survey: Site Performance & Innovation Trends." The objective of the research was to gather data from online retail executives to identify their key eCommerce initiatives for 2020, particularly in the area of website performance and site optimization. For this research report, which is now in its third year, Yottaa interviewed 120 leaders from a wide range of eCommerce sites. In order to measure the direct impact eCommerce technologies have on the bottom line, the research focused on executive titles from the line of business, such as Vice President of eCommerce, rather than IT executives. Data was collected both online and via telephone during a two-week period in December of 2019. Key Findings 3 rd party eCommerce technologies continue to grow but threaten privacy compliance, shopper experience, an site performance. 92% of survey respondents stated they will invest in new 3 rd party technologies in 2020. 67% worry that customer data captured by 3 rd parties on their sites will impact privacy law compliance.

party eCommerce technologies continue to grow but threaten privacy compliance, shopper experience, an site performance. 92% of survey respondents stated they will invest in new 3 party technologies in 2020. 67% worry that customer data captured by 3 parties on their sites will impact privacy law compliance. Online brands continue to look for ways to effectively compete with Amazon. For example, 46% would consider merging their fulfillment networks with other brands to help compete against the eCommerce giant.

Fast site performance is critical to increasing online conversion and improving shopper experience. 61% believe faster web performance results in higher conversion.

Since 2012 the industry has been talking about modern microservices architecture and in 2020 headless commerce will finally become a reality. 61% of retailers surveyed they are either currently leveraging or planning to leverage a headless commerce architecture in 2020.



rd party technologies, optimizing site performance to improve online conversion, developing new strategies to compete against Amazon, or moving to a headless commerce architecture, these initiatives are critical for online brands to compete and succeed in the eCommerce arena in the coming year and beyond." Click here to download the full report "2020 eCommerce Leaders Survey: Site Performance & Innovation Trends."

About Yottaa

Leading brands such as Ann, Inc., Carter's, Express, Lands' End, Mattress Firm, Nutrisystem, Party City, Ralph Lauren, and Samsonite rely on Yottaa to accelerate, optimize, and control 3rd party eCommerce technologies, high resolution images, and other website elements, resulting in superior customer experiences, up to 60% faster web performance, and up to 20% increases in online conversion. To learn more about how Yottaa can optimize every page load on your eCommerce site and increase conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter (News - Alert) . View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005531/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]