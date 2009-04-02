[March 04, 2020] New Study: Technology Drives Process Changes amidst High Workplace Skepticism and Resistance

Signavio, a leading provider of business transformation solutions, today released survey results revealing that more than 80 percent of people want their job responsibilities to remain the same, with 65 percent of respondents highlighting that new technology at work helps drive productivity. Conducted by Dynata, the survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers reveals a general resistance to change, but a positive acknowledgment of technology's impact in the workplace. The majority of respondents to the survey indicated that they do not believe change within their organization will make them more productive. With only 44 percent of respondents agreeing with the statement, this resistance to change highlights the need for businesses to implement technology and processes that drive productivity without hindering workflows. 56 percent of consumers reported change makes them less productive or does not impact their productivity, indicating that businesses need to ensure they are making changes that positively impact workflows and processes. "It's evident today's workforce is skeptical of change, which creates a negative organizational impact if managed incorrectly," said Alexandre Wentzo, Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas, Signavio. "For businesses to drive succesful change, they need to first look at how their internal processes are defined to truly understand how their organization operates. Once processes are better understood, new technology can be implemented to increase productivity and better utilize employees."



Additional insights from the survey that business leaders should make note of include: Change makes the majority of people unhappy - only 44 percent of respondents said that change makes them happier.

- only 44 percent of respondents said that change makes them happier. Automation is driving change and employees are noticing - survey results show 55 percent of respondents were aware of their workplace adopting new automation technologies.

- survey results show 55 percent of respondents were aware of their workplace adopting new automation technologies. Employees understand why change matters - 85 percent of employees understand why an employer makes changes for its business.

- 85 percent of employees understand why an employer makes changes for its business. Businesses are slow to change - 54 percent of respondents said their company did not make changes to their processes or policies in the last year. By harnessing the hidden value in your organization's processes and continuously monitoring end-to-end processes, organizations gain operational insights into potential risks and ongoing monitoring and improvement opportunities. Once internal processes are understood, getting employees on board serves as the number one driver of process automation success.

To learn more about the survey findings and how to apply them to changes within your organization that help drive productivity, click here. About the Study This survey was conducted via Dynata and targeted 1,000 general U.S.-based consumers over 18 years of age. About Signavio Over 1 million users in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio's unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modelling and automation capabilities, Signavio's Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables mid-size and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes faster than ever and at scale, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world's leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million process models across the globe. www.signavio.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005504/en/

