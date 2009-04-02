[March 04, 2020] New Celtra Research Reveals Creative Automation Instrumental to Successful Marketing

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celtra announced today results from a new creative production study which discovered a multitude of technology and process challenges. According to the results, marketers experience overarching struggles with inefficient and outdated creative production that is limiting their ability to move fast and deliver relevant, channel and audience-specific content without manual and repetitive work. The commissioned study, conducted in December 2019 by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Celtra, also revealed the potential for automation to address these challenges and ultimately improve the speed, quality, and relevancy of digital creative. According to the research, 70% of marketers spend more time creating digital advertising content than they'd prefer, but respondents noted that automating creative production approaches will likely yield a host of business and financial benefits. The report showed that over the next five years, firms expect automation to have the most powerful impact with regard to increasing the volume of ad campaigns (84%), improving process/workflow efficiency (83%), improving creative relevancy (82%), and improving creative quality (79%). "Across the board, we've seen marketing and creative teams struggle when it comes to designing, producing, and launching marketing campaigns at scale," said Mihael Mikek, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Celtra. "Marketers and Creative Operations teams are actively looing for software to improve process efficiency, workflow, scale and relevancy of their output."



While brands are struggling to keep up with the creative needs of today's marketing and advertising, the data also revealed a number of solutions that would actively fill the gaps in their current processes and serve areas that are left uncovered by their existing approaches. When thinking of the capabilities that would most support the creation and scaling of digital advertising content, respondents desired: A cohesive platform to track production, operations, and performance (42%)

Creative content that adapts based on data (35%)

Built-in metrics/testing (33%)

One-click creative distribution across platforms and channels (32%)

End-to-end workflow for multichannel digital creative (30%) "The current marketing landscape is defined by media fragmentation, with marketers spread thin across their content requirements. At the same time, consumer expectations are increasing on a seemingly daily basis, meaning the pressure to stay relevant is higher than ever before," said Mikek. "The burden this places on traditional creative tools and processes is impossible to overcome without some rethinking, which is why firms that turn to automation in their creative processes and production will significantly improve their performance and overall success."

Additional concerns that plague advertisers and hamper successful launches included educating employees and reducing skill gaps (36%), slow campaign time-to-market (37%), challenges keeping up with rapid digital growth (36%), and analyzing data and metrics (35%). To view the full report, please visit: lp.celtra.com/forrester About Celtra Celtra is a self-service creative automation software for scaling marketing and content production. Celtra enables creative and marketing teams to design, approve, and deliver marketing content across the ever growing number of channels, formats, variations, and markets. The biggest challenge marketers face today is the Content and Collaboration Gap, the delta between the amount of quality content brands need to produce and the resources available to achieve it. With Celtra, brands can exponentially increase their production speed to efficiently create the content they need, without expending additional resources or compromising quality. Organizations can fundamentally transform their collaboration to be more connected than ever before, establishing a foundation that matches consumer expectations. Celtra is headquartered in Boston (MA), with offices in New York City, San Francisco, London (UK), Singapore, and Ljubljana (SI). For more information, visit Celtra at www.celtra.com or @CeltraMobile on Twitter. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-celtra-research-reveals-creative-automation-instrumental-to-successful-marketing-301015760.html SOURCE Celtra, Inc.

