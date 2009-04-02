[March 04, 2020] New Licensing Agreement Expands Service Offerings with Addition of Employee Referral Software

RALEIGH, N.C., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadient Talent ("Cadient"), an end-to-end hiring solution for the hourly distributed workforce, is expanding its service offerings to support clients with a new employee referral software called "Text2Refer". In partnership with EmployUs, the new offering will support hiring managers in recruiting new candidates through current employees. EmployUs is a Raleigh-based company specializing in employee referral solutions. Their referral software allows hiring managers to find the most qualified candidates on a fast and secure platform. Referral employees are typically stronger applicants, with 88% of employers stating referrals as the best source for above-average applicants. Employee turnover in the hourly-hiring workforce is high, competition for talent is enormous, and hiring can be a difficult and time-consuming process for both the candidate and the local manager. Employee referrals are the most statistically significant source of hires with 47% of referred employees staying in their role for three or more years.



"The key to maintaining top talent in your workforce is attracting and hiring the right people, exactly when you need them," said Jim Buchanan, CEO, Cadient Talent. "Our partnership will further help us meet our client's needs by filling their applicant pipeline with better-qualified candidates that meet the needs of their company." "Employee referral programs consistently rank as the #1 strategy to recruit and retain employees," said Ryan O'Donnell, CEO, EmployUs. "This is especially true for distributed hiring teams handling high-volume hourly recruiting. We are excited to partner with Cadient Talent to offer our proven solution to help their clients attract and retain talent in today's tight labor market."

The "Text2Refer" software will integrate seamlessly with Cadient's technology, building a full-service hiring platform to immediately fill customer's pipelines with candidates who will increase their value and sustain company culture. SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook: Cadient Talent Twitter: @CadientTalent Instagram: Cadienttalent LinkedIn: Cadient Talent ABOUT CADIENT TALENT: Cadient Talent offers a leading end-to-end hiring solution for distributed workforces. Built specifically for the field, for customers like Costco and Genesco, our intuitive and flexible platform meets the complex needs of high-volume, hourly hiring and provides managers with a constant pipeline of quality candidates. We help Central HR manage policy standards and reinforce compliance across multiple locations, while enabling decentralized managers to act and succeed locally. By streamlining hiring workflows, we reduce variation and human error, resulting in faster, better hiring and a more productive workforce. For more information visit, www.cadienttalent.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Nicky Peele

919-573-9711

235330@email4pr.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-licensing-agreement-expands-service-offerings-with-addition-of-employee-referral-software-301015830.html SOURCE Cadient Talent

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]