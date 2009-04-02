[March 04, 2020] New Relic Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that it has received FedRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. In achieving this authorization, New Relic has joined an elite group of technology leaders that allow the public sector and other regulated industries to rapidly adapt SaaS (News - Alert) solutions for mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT. Public sector organizations turn to New Relic for visibility into their most critical technical efforts, including driving digital citizen experience, cloud migration and optimization, and enabling DevOps practices with data-driven insights. These initiatives are pervasive for public sector organizations that are looking to modernize; according to a global survey of IT decision makers conducted by New Relic in October 2019: 76 percent of public sector organizations said they are migrating to the cloud;

Over 60 percent cited that they're digitizing customer-facing processes; and

More than 50 percent are adopting DevOps practices as IT leaders believe that DevOps plays "an important and central role" in their digital transformation efforts. As public sector organizations transform their technology stacks, the need for a highly secure and compliant observability platform grows stronger: teams need to measure the ROI of their transformation initiatives, as well as understand how their systems are performing across multiple agencies at all times. "As agencies tackle modernization initiatives, we are thrilled to receive FedRAMP authorization and bring public sector organizations the power of New Relic's Observability Platform. Whether improving digital citizen experience, minimizing costs and risks associated with adopting the cloud, or adopting DevOps practices, teams need to be able to get real-time insight, and we are excited to help fuel these initiatives," said Bob Withers, senior director of public sector at New Relic. "New Relic's platform fits squarely into Oteemo's mission as an enterprise DevOps and cloud-native transformation consultancy as it helps us to provide our customers with unprecedented visibility into their technology, to make data-driven decisions, move fast in the cloud, and ultimately drive business success," said Raja Gudepu, founder and CEO at Oteemo. "By New Relic achieving FedRAMP, our government customers can be comfortable that their data is secure and they no longer have to take on the added risk of doing their own security validations." "As a former program executive officer for enterprise information systems at the US Army, I know that security is a top concern of government technology teams. New Relic's FedRAMP certification enables widespread adoption of secure system performance visibility in the public sector so that enhanced digital experiences and increased performance can be delivered to federal government users," said Gary Winkler, president at American Cyber, Inc., and former US Army program executive officer. "As New Relics public sector distributor, Carahsoft is pleased to see New Relic achieve this important milestone in the FedRAMP authorization process," said Craig P. Abod, president at Carahsoft. "Our company is committed to securing agencies' migrations to the cloud, and we look forward to working with New Relic and our reseller partners to build on the momentum of this authorization and to optimize cloud migrations across the government."



New Relic Drives Success for Public Sector Digital Initiatives New Relic currently supports cloud and digital initiatives for government agencies, public sector organizations, and contractors for large programs like the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Healthcare.gov platform. The New Relic Observability Platform is currently available through Carahsoft Technology Corp.'s General Services Administration ( GSA (News - Alert) ) Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y, which is used by U.S. federal, state and local government agencies to streamline procurement of New Relic's products. For more information on New Relic's offerings for the public sector, visit https://newrelic.com/solutions/industry/public-sector.

New Relic Continues Leadership in Security and Compliance for the Cloud In addition to this latest security certification, New Relic is a recipient of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification and documents its security controls on the Cloud Security Alliance's Security, Trust & Assurance Registry. New Relic's Observability Platform is also on the Department of Homeland Security's Continuous Diagnostic and Mitigation's (CDM) Approved Product List. To learn more about New Relic's security, privacy and compliance programs, please visit https://newrelic.com/security. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's FedRAMP achievements, the increasing need for secure and compliant technology in the public sector, expectations regarding related initiatives and the new opportunities for New Relic to serve public sector organizations. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About New Relic New Relic is the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions, and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run the software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005175/en/

