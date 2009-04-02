[March 03, 2020] New Paper Provides Systematic Approach to Improve Quantification of Western Blots

LINCOLN, Neb., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A systematic approach to generate quantitative Western blot experiments is revealed in a new paper recently published in Analytical Biochemistry. It shows how to incorporate critical validation steps that identify and minimize sources of error and variability throughout the Western Blot process. "We believe this method based on best practices from various publishers and granting agencies has the potential to improve the quality and precision of quantitative analysis of Western blot data," says Jeff Harford, LI-COR senior marketing product manager and co-author of the paper. "This step-by-step process helps ensure that researchers are getting robust and replicable results that can be verified by others." With a goal to improve the overall accuracy of data, the paper acknowledges that reproducible and quantitative Western Blot data requires careful experimental design and control during all steps of the process. The paper even considers the human factor that is often overlooked when establishing bestpractices. "These guidelines are a community effort and can be useful to both new and established investigators," says Lakshmi Pillai, LI-COR scientist, first and corresponding author. "The approach also helps the peer review and publication process by ensuring that data gathered meets the increasingly rigorous publications standards."



Published in the January 31 edition of Analytical Biochemistry, the paper is available online at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ab.2020.113608 About LI-COR Biosciences

LI-COR Biosciences offers research solutions for Targeted Therapeutics Development and Robust Western Blotting. The company is an industry leader in imaging systems, analysis software, and IRDye® infrared dye reagents for quantitative protein and small animal imaging. From academic discovery through preclinical validation, whether characterizing a pathway or validating a therapeutic candidate, LI-COR technology helps move research through the development process. More at www.licor.com/bio. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-paper-provides-systematic-approach-to-improve-quantification-of-western-blots-301015699.html SOURCE LI-COR Biosciences

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]