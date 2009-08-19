[March 03, 2020] New web app provides employees with detailed information about their pay

GATINEAU, QC, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada has launched MyGCPay, a new web application that provides employees with a centralized and simplified view of their pay and benefits. The application helps employees better understand their pay and provides them with enough information to identify potential errors before they become more complex pay issues. Federal government employees can also access important documents, such as tax slips and proof of employment; monitor open enquiries and cases with more detail; and view historical information, paycheques, benefit plans, enquiries and Public Service Pay Centre cases dating back to 2016. After a successful pilot and phased implementation of the application, all Government of Canada departments and agencies have been officially on-boarded to MyGCPay. If employees have any issues with MyGCPay or notice an error in their pay or benefit information, they are encouraged to contact the Client Contact Centre. Quote "MyGCPay provides federal employees with the information they need to better understand their pay and benefits. This is another way in which our government is supporting employees and improving public service pay as we continue to work to prevent and resolve pay issues." The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Quick facts MyGCPay was created by employees for employees. Designed with the user in mind, the application was developed using a five-phase approach: prototype, public opinion research, user-testing, pilot and implementation.

It is an example of innovation in action, where an idea was brought to fruition by using readily available open-source software. This helped keep costs at a minimum and deliver results to public servants.

In each successive phase, feedback from users was reviewed and improvements were introduced in order to enhance the overall employee experience.

Between November 2019 and February 2020 , the application was released to all Governmnt of Canada departments and agencies through a phased implementation. It is now accessible to over 330,000 public servants.

and , the application was released to all Governmnt of departments and agencies through a phased implementation. It is now accessible to over 330,000 public servants. First-time users of the application are guided through a tutorial and a series of navigational prompts. If employees need assistance with MyGCPay or want to report a pay issue, they can create an enquiry within the application or call the Client Contact Centre.

MyGCPay is internal to federal government employees and accessed through a secure portal.

This web application will not replace the human resources and pay tools currently available to employees, such as the Phoenix pay system. Instead, it is a tool that pulls all of the information from existing systems of record to be viewed in one centralized page.

pay system. Instead, it is a tool that pulls all of the information from existing systems of record to be viewed in one centralized page. Employees can get more information about the application on the MyGCPay GCpedia page. All questions about the application can be directed to the Client Contact Centre at 1-855-686-4729, where there is a team of agents specifically trained to assist MyGCPay users.



Associated links MyGCPay application

MyGCPay

Client Contact Centre

Pay Centre resources

Pay, pension and benefits Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]