[March 03, 2020] New Original IGTV Comedy Series 'DOUBLE JACK' Starring Creator Stephanie Stern and Comedian Willie Macc Premieres March 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator and star Stephanie Stern (aka Stefany Stern) constructs big laughs alongside comedian Willie Macc in the new original short form digital comedy series, DOUBLE JACK. Season One will premiere 6 episodes as weekly installments beginning today, March 3rd, on the IGTV channel @DoubleJackSeries with additional digital platforms releasing 24-hours later. DOUBLE JACK centers around a countrified female parolee who convinces a construction company to give her a job before realizing she's not the sharpest tool in the box. After bad luck with an "ex" lands Nickel Jacks (Stern) in prison, she gets released onto the big city streets of Los Angeles. Desperate for a job, this down-on-her luck small town Southern gal stumbles into Jack Carter (Macc), the owner of Double Jack Construction Company. A self-made man with a soft-spot for second chances, Jack cautiously agrees to give Nickel the break she needs. But, can this ex-con build a better life or will she be demolished once again? The project also marks a directing debut for Stern. To help her pull the storyline together, she consulted with Emmy Award-winning writer Sandy Krinsi. Stern shares, "I wanted to create something that would bring a smile to people's faces and my family would watch. I thought short form comedy would be the easiest for me to manage as my directorial debut and I got a lot of schooling."



Stern has been excelling in the Arts for years. After graduating from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York, she landed on the ABC daytime drama All My Children, followed by several Off-Off Broadway shows at Theatre For The New City. A children's show took her traveling the country and to South East Asia, before settling in Los Angeles. Stephanie honed her stand-up comedy chops performing at Comic Strip Live, The Comedy Store, Flappers and Garrett Morris' Downtown Comedy Club. After being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, Stephanie took a slight hiatus before forging ahead with new gusto. Today, she continues to build a solid reputation booking roles in television, stage and indie films, most notably on the TV series My Haunted House, and in the horror-thriller, No Solicitors, starring Eric Roberts. Watch 'DOUBLE JACK' now on IGTV: @DoubleJackSeries

