[March 03, 2020] New Market Research on the World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment (Vol. IRW-C) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2020 edition of its market research report on Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment markets (Vol. IRW-C). In 2019, world commercial and dual-use infrared imaging markets grew by 9% in revenue. However, unit growth of uncooled systems continued to be modest compared to growth between 2015 and 2017 which saw annual 30-40% unit growth. Nonetheless, the infrared imaging market is expected to grow to over $8 billion by 2025 due to several market sub-segments. The report forecasts market sizes for Infrared Imaging and Thermometry through 2025. Five-year forecasts are provided separately for cooled and uncooled infrared imaging equipment in the following application areas: Predictive Maintenance (electrical and mechanical condition monitoring), Building/HVAC Inspection, Process Control, Research & Development, Traditional Nondestructive Testing, Law Enforcement, Hunter's Thermal Sights, Automotive Night Vision (including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous/Self-driving cars ), Aircraft Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS/EFVS), Firefighting, Surveillance/Security, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) and Consumer/Emerging (including smartphones). Dual-Use applications covered include Weapon Sights, Vehicle Sights, Microsensors, Airborne and Ground applications and others. However, strictly military systems (infrared missile seekers, targeting systems, etc.) are not covered in this report. Some of the traditional application markets fared significantly better than others in 2019. Two of the application areas are expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over 40%, with most of the growth expected after 2022-23. But all appliations are expected to benefit over the next five years from lower cost uncooled FPAs from detector suppliers that have established partnerships with semiconductor fabs, implementing Wafer Level Packaging (WLP), Wafer Level Optics and integrated electronics functions on ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits).



Market shares of leading supplier companies are provided and Company Profiles for 59 companies worldwide are detailed. Market shares are given separately for suppliers of: Commercial & Dual-Use Systems

Commercial-only Systems

Thermography

Firefighting (for all types – handheld TiCs and SCBA-integrated TICs)

Firefighting (for handheld TICs only)

Security & Surveillance Systems

Uncooled FPAs/Modules

Uncooled InGaAs SWIR FPAs and Cameras

Enhanced SWIR (eSWIR)

Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) Cameras What's new in this report?

Recent changes in the market shares for suppliers of Security Systems, Uncooled FPAs/Modules Firefighting Thermal Imaging Cameras (TICs).

Market shares for suppliers of Firefighting thermal imaging cameras (TICs) overall (including both handheld vs. SCBA-integrated in-mask versions) and separately for handhelds only.

Dramatic shifts expected in the EVS/EFVS market.

Expected growth in automotive night vision including ADAS and Pedestrian Detection

Updates on market shares separately for SWIR and eSWIR (enhanced SWIR)

Detailed new analysis of the InGaAs market

The emergence of new Colloidal Quantum Dot (CQD) detectors for SWIR applications.

An update of new cooled detector technologies, including Type II Superlattice (T2SL) and nBn/XBn in commercial applications. For additional information, please see: http://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-C.aspx Related Links

