[March 02, 2020] New NSTA Book Proves That STEM Isn't Just for the Big Kids

Responding to research about the importance of STEM education in early childhood, NSTA Press has published a new foundational guide, Integrating STEM Teaching and Learning Into the K-2 Classroom. The book gives elementary school teachers background and strategies to engage their young students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) without overwhelming the school day. The 10 chapters begin by covering what makes STEM education different, key elements of STEM teaching and learning, and ways to blend STEM with the core reading block. Then the book describes four completed projects from actual classrooms-projects with names like "Baby Bear's Chair" and "A Pond Habitat." A template shows teachers the process for developing their own STEM experiences. The final chapter tells how one district created a culture of STEM teaching and learning when education partners committed to working together toward a common goal. Based in both research and realworld experience, Integrating STEM Teaching and Learning provides professional learning experiences to help teachers make connections between STEM topics and the everyday activities they're already doing with their students.



Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website. For additional information or to purchase a copy of Integrating STEM Teaching and Learning Into the K-2 Classroom and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 116-page book is priced at $31.45 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $25.16. (Stock # PB450X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-620-6)

About NSTA The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teaching Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies.

