[March 02, 2020] New Enterprise-Level Chromatography Data System Software Enhances Laboratory Efficiency, Compliance and Standardization

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory scientists and IT experts in industrial, chemical and pharmaceutical fields can benefit from improved productivity and reduced system administration costs with a new enterprise CDS software that can leverage cloud technology to standardize systems for increased connectivity, flexibility and security. The new Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 CDS software is designed to provide greater automation and better workflow support to help customers achieve significant productivity gains of up to 33%. Chromeleon 7.3 CDS can be easily integrated into company systems and seamlessly scaled from workstation to global enterprise deployment, ensuring continuity throughout the business. Using cloud-based technology, the software allows operation from remote locations across global laboratory networks, therefore reducing administrative costs and providing resourcing flexibility – all while delivering an increased number of accurate results, even for non-expert users. "Organizations are looking to improve efficiency while tracking and tracing all data for auditing purposes and regulatory compliance," said Matt Hazlewood, senior director, global chromatography data systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Through the launh of Chromeleon 7.3 CDS software, customers can implement a scalable enterprise solution that increases productivity, while reducing costs and the burden on IT infrastructure – without impacting compliance."



Universal eWorkflow procedures facilitate efficient sample analysis across the company by allowing users to create customized workflows from adaptable templates. With the increasing challenge of meeting ever-changing standards and regulations, the new system also incorporates enhanced, searchable audit trials, helping laboratories to more easily achieve and maintain comprehensive compliance by simplifying data audit trail capture, query and review. To find out more about Chromeleon 7.3 CDS software, please visit www.thermofisher.com/chromeleon73cds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com. Media Contact Information: Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com Janice Foley

BioStrata

+1 617-823-5555

jfoley@biostratamarketing.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-enterprise-level-chromatography-data-system-software-enhances-laboratory-efficiency-compliance-and-standardization-301013847.html SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

