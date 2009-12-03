[February 27, 2020]

New Product - The EMX4 Advanced Soft Starter

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benshaw Inc. is pleased to announce a new addition to the company's low voltage soft starter product line: The new EMX4 Advanced Soft Starter. Setting new standards for soft start motor control technology, Benshaw EMX4 Series Advanced Soft Starters are smaller, more powerful and are packed with an array of 'smart' motor control and protection features.

EMX4 Series soft starters are designed to make life easier, with an intuitive graphical display and flexible connectivity functions. A USB port is included to allow direct upload/download and storage of starter performance information. Optional communications cards or industry specific Smart Cards can transform the EMX4 into a complete system controller.

About Benshaw:

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

