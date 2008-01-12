[February 26, 2020] New Podcast Episode "Slavery in the President's Neighborhood"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association honors Black History Month and marks the launch of its new ongoing research initiative to tell the stories of the enslaved and free African Americans who built, lived and worked at the White House and in surrounding homes on Lafayette Park, with its new podcast episode, "White House History with David Rubenstein: Slavery in the President's Neighborhood." This episode is a recording of the Association's live program which took place at St. John's Episcopal Church on February 5th and was a conversation with Dr. Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, who was interviewed by philanthropist David Rubenstein. The two spoke about the history and legacy of slavery in the nation's capital. "Over 200 enslaved peopl worked to construct the White House," said Dr. Bunch. "While there were crafts people from Ireland, England, and parts of the United States that did a lot of the work, enslaved people did a lot of the quarrying of the stone from Virginia. They did a lot of the work on getting the lumber. So there is no doubt that you do not have a White House without the enslaved labor."



To learn more, visit whitehousehistory.org. The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.

To hear the full episode, visit The1600Sessions.org. About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-podcast-episode-slavery-in-the-presidents-neighborhood-301011936.html SOURCE The White House Historical Association

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]