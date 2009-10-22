[February 25, 2020] New Calix Network Consulting Services Puts World-Class Expertise in Reach for Rural Service Providers

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced new Network Consulting Services which deliver comprehensive insight, knowledge transfer, and actionable guidance to communications service providers (CSPs). Network Consulting is the newest offering from Calix Professional Services, a trusted partner and a seamless extension of CSP (News - Alert) network engineering teams. The Professional Services team features a proven approach derived from vast experience working with all sizes and types of CSPs. Calix (News - Alert) customers gain immediate access to the expertise and best practices needed to architect and deploy networks that deliver the innovative services their subscribers expect. CSPs benefit from guidance and actionable recommendations to improve the performance of existing networks, tackle IP transformation challenges, expand bandwidth, and enhance network reliability and security. Tennessee-based Highland Telephone Cooperative ( HTC (News - Alert) ) has experienced exponential growth in broadband usage that has resulted in a seemingly constant cycle of infrastructure exhaust followed by reactive adjustments that provided a temporary fix. To get in front of the issue, the regional cooperative took a more holistic view of its network, turning to Calix and the new consulting service. The partnership positioned HTC to transform its network to meet not only immediate demand but also to better account for future growth. "I would certainly recommend Network Consulting Services, as they have helped us make informed decisions that will help our bottom line in multiple ways," said Jared Carson, chief operations officer for Highland Telephone Cooperative."First, we have seen an increase in member satisfaction. We have both the ability to deploy innovative services and the guidance to make our network more redundant and our reliability more robust. Secondly, it has helped us be resource efficient. The considerable grief and the added costs of one bad network decision or prematurely deployed service will put you behind the curve and prevent you from doing things the way you ought to be doing them. The investment we made in Network Consulting Services has definitely paid off."



The Calix Network Consulting approach is straightforward and proven, consisting of four steps: listen to customer challenges, assess current capabilities and network readiness, identify gaps and opportunities, and leverage unparalleled expertise and industry experience to advise and execute. This comprehensive approach delivers immense value, particularly for service providers with limited staff or those lacking access to the technical expertise required to undertake a full network transformation project. "Service providers are looking for ways to extend the expertise of their network engineering and technical teams but don't always have access to resources with the breadth needed to provide meaningful results," said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. "Calix Network Consulting Services has a proven track record of helping CSPs on network architecture, reliability, scalability, and security best practices. We're pleased to be a trusted partner with HTC, helping them improve the reliability of their services, showing ways to scale bandwidth, provide guidance on IP transformation challenges and move Layer 3 functionality deeper into the network without the risk of going it alone."

For more information on the new Calix Network Consulting Services, visit our Professional Services page. Also, click here for more information on our quarterly release, including a full rundown of new and updated Calix solutions. About Calix Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC (News - Alert) and available at www.sec.gov. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005359/en/

