AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, the industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters and leading influencer marketing platform for hunting, fishing and related outdoor brands, today announced a new Spring 2020 issue of The Guidefitter Journal, the quarterly trade publication for the professional guiding and outfitting industry. The Guidefitter Journal is published to support businessmen and women who pour themselves into their outfitting business season after season. The Journal has grown to become the first-of-its-kind resource for professional guides, outfitters, captains, and lodge owners across North America to better manage, promote, and grow their businesses. "We couldn't be more proud of the new Spring Issue of The Guidefitter Journal," said Bryan Koontz, Guidefitter Founder and CEO. "It's packed with first-hand experience, advice, ideas, and knowledge shared by experts within our industry. It's a phenomenal read and tool for professionals in the hunt/fish guiding industry." The Spring Issue covers topics ranging from marketing ideas and trends, customer service reminders, recruiting and retention tips, culinary pointes, and business savvy from real-life guides and outfitters who encounter these challenges regularly. In a brand new section titled #GuideLife, two fishing guides share how they maintain a passion for their craft while doing it day after day. The Associations Corner is back with a piece from The Montana Outfitter and Guide Association (MOGA) revealing how their state is seeing success around the hunter-angler defense fund, along with helpful tips on how you and your organization can move toward a similar outcome.



Editor John Geiger has assembled stories about regional conservation efforts, legislative advisories, land-buying, and reports that offer insight into relevant matters that may affect your business. The Journal is intended to educate, inspire, and entertain professionals in the field while offering creative business-boosting ideas, practical action items for a work-life balance, and gear reviews directly from the best product testers — guides and outfitters themselves who use the gear everyday. Interested in receiving the next issue of The Guidefitter Journal? Visit guidefitter.com/insiders to join the mailing list. For information on advertising in The Guidefitter Journal, contact us at journal@guidefitter.com.

