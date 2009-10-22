[February 25, 2020] New edition of CLT Handbook now available

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - FPInnovations, a non-profit specializing in creating solutions that support the global competitiveness of the Canadian forest sector, and its government and industry partners, today launched the all-new 2019 2nd edition of the building-construction game-changing, "Canadian CLT Handbook." Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is increasingly used in the sustainable construction of tall buildings and has a firm footing in the mass-timber-building global movement. FPInnovations and its partners are leading the knowledge transfer of the most up-to-date CLT technical information to the design and construction community. The two-volume Handbook was funded by the B.C. government's Forestry Innovation Investment (FII) agency; the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Natural Resources Canada, Structurlam, Nordic Structures, the Québec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks; the Province of Alberta, and the Centre for Research and Innovation in the Bio-Economy (CRIBE).



FPInnovations and its partners first delivered Canadian and U.S. versions of the handbooks in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Since then, new research and regulations make a revised comprehensive how-to handbook essential. The 2019 edition includes the new CLT provisions in the Canadian Standards Association's Standard in "Engineering Design in Wood." An extra chapter provides a state-of-the-art design prototype of an eight-storey mass-timber building. Copies of the Canadian English-language Handbook are available at clt.fpinnovations.ca. French-language and U.S. editions are planned.

Peer-reviewed and written by FPInnovations and academic researchers, as well as design- and construction-industry professionals, the Handbook is THE reference in North America for the latest technical and practical information on using CLT in building construction. Quotes "Building with wood impacts the entire forest-sector value chain by creating new products and markets and increasing the value of wood products. I'm proud of the expertise we've developed with our partners and pleased to share that expert knowledge with other industries, such as building construction, that can support the forest sector's growth and competitiveness."

Stéphane Renou, President and CEO, FPInnovations "As the world struggles to deal with climate change, it is clear that building with wood is a moral imperative and British Columbia is taking a leadership role. Through innovation, building code changes and advances in technology, mass timber can now be used in types and sizes of buildings that were not previously open to the wood sector. Cross-laminated timber is one example of how innovations in wood products are changing how we design and build and, most importantly, helping us address climate change."

Honourable Doug Donaldson, B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development "Our government has a plan to create an environment where the forest sector can grow and thrive for generations to come, and partners like FPInnovations are helping to make this a reality. By continuing to invest in innovation and promote the use of Ontario wood in our buildings and infrastructure, we can improve competitiveness, drive economic growth, and ensure environmental sustainability."

Honourable John Yakabuski, Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Related links FPInnovations About FPInnovations FPInnovations is a private not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of solutions that support the Canadian forest sector's global competitiveness. It is ideally positioned to perform state-of-the-art research, develop advanced technologies, and deliver innovative solutions to complex problems for every area of the sector's value chain, from forest operations to consumer and industrial products. Its R&D laboratories are located in Québec City, Montreal and Vancouver, and it has technology transfer offices across Canada. SOURCE FPInnovations

