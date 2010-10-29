[February 18, 2020] New Cintas Survey Shows Overwhelming Majority of Americans Prefer Anti-Fatigue Mats at Work

A new online survey commissioned by Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) revealed that 91% of U.S. adults feel that employers should supply anti-fatigue floor mats as a benefit for their employees who work long hours on their feet. It also found that 93% believe companies that provide anti-fatigue floor mats care more about their employees' health and comfort than those that do not. The online survey of 2,050 U.S. adults aged 18 and older was conducted for Cintas by The Harris Poll from Nov. 5 - 7, 2019. "Long hours of standing can result in worker fatigue and reduced productivity," said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. "This study shows that Americans believe employers should provide services such as anti-fatigue mats to benefit employees who stand for long periods of time. This can enhance worker productivity and overall employee morale." The survey also revealed that 94% of Americans believe the health and comfort of employees who work on their feet for long hours should be a top priority for their employers. With a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, Cintas anti-fatigue mats are designed and constructed to ease the physical strain that comes with long periods of standing on the job. The mats include beveled edges to reduce curlin, so the mats lay flat, longer and are certified for high-traction by the National Floor Safety Institute.



Other key findings include: 93% of Americans would prefer to stand on an anti-fatigue floor mat versus a hard surface floor, if they had to work on their feet for long hours.

91% of Americans say if they had to work on their feet for long hours, they would prefer to work for a company that provides anti-fatigue floor mats for its employees versus a company that did not. "Providing a comfortable work environment can lead to happier, more productive employees," added Mulcahey. "Anti-fatigue mats are specially designed and constructed to ease the physical strain that comes with long periods of standing on the job."

For more information on Cintas anti-fatigue mats, visit https://www.cintas.com/facilityservices/commercial-floor-mat-service/wellnessmats/ Survey Methodology This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cintas from November 5-7, 2019, among 2,050 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact jkoerner@mulberrymc.com About Cintas Corporation Cintas Corporation helps more than?one million?businesses of all types and sizes get?Ready™?to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get?Ready?for the Workday®.? Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of?both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.? View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005748/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]