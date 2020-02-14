[February 12, 2020] New Book Tackles World Trash Crisis with Gig Economy -- Using Garbage to Fuel a 21st Century Artistic Renaissance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and artist James Dillehay (https://craftmarketer.com/james-dillehay/) recently launched his newest book to help address the more than two trillion tons of trash produced globally every year, offering ways to mitigate effects on climate change while helping individuals tap into the creative side-hustle economy. "Start a Creative Recycling Side Hustle: 101 Ideas for Making Money From Sustainable Crafts Consumers Crave" is an extensive guidebook that offers multiple artisanal ideas toward making money in sustainable and responsible ways from repurposed plastic, newspapers, aluminum cans, used clothes and other landfill waste. The book is already trending at number one on multiple New Releases lists, and is currently available for Amazon Kindle and other e-reading platforms. "I've been teaching others how to become artisans for a long time," said craft expert James Dillehay. "I've become quite adept at it. And as I see it, we've got wo major emergencies that could relieve each other. First, too much trash not being recycled, and second, a huge population of Americans who need to take on side gigs to help pay their bills and make ends meet. My book explores a wide variety of easy ways to address both of these issues simultaneously."



Nearly 90-percent of shoppers are concerned with the environmental impact of their purchases, according to a recent Forbes article. And shoppers want to do business with companies that care about the planet. "You don't need a business degree to begin," said Dillehay. "My quick-start tactics offers three immediate, actionable ways to start making side money on crafts. In short, all people have to do is find products that are trending and in demand, watch a few tutorial videos on how to make those specific products from easily obtainable recycled materials, and then set up a free shop online or locally to begin selling those handmade items. Check out the book for details, but it's as simple as that."

Follow James Dillehay for other ideas from the book, and find community support on Facebook. About James Dillehay A friend to the environment, James is a professional craft artist, former gallery owner and author of eleven books. He has been interviewed in "The Wall Street Journal" Online, Yahoo Finance, "Family Circle," Entrepreneur Radio and on HGTV. James has developed craft business programs for the University of Alaska, New Mexico Community College, The Bootcamp for Artists and Craftspeople, The Learning Annex and others. Learn more about James's programs and crafting ideas at: www.CraftMarketer.com. Media Contact: James Dillehay

