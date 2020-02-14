[February 12, 2020] New Property Data System, LocalLook, Helps Home Flippers Make Smarter Investments Across U.S.

CRS Data, a leading provider of property tax data in the U.S., has launched LocalLook, a premier online platform offering rich property data, maps and flood zones, comparables and prospecting tools. The company's wide variety of property data features offer reliable, accurate data that helps home investors make smarter, more reliable investments. This mobile-optimized system includes for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) listings as well as customizable reports, neighborhood statistics and a rich variety of layering tools designed to help users find their next property. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005499/en/ CRS Data launches LocalLook, an innovative property data system that offers reliable prospecting, comparables and mapping tools. (Graphic: Business Wire) "Across the commercia and residential sectors, we are seeing more and more customers realizing the lucrative and rewarding opportunity that property investments offer," said Matt Casey, CEO of CRS Data. "LocalLook was specifically designed to help investors and agents optimize the property search and sales process with access to the most up-to-date data and information. We ultimately aim to arm investors with rich, reliable data so they can make better investment decisions."



The newly launched LocalLook system is an ideal solution for professionals who don't have access to CRS Data's MLS Tax Suite - made possible through local MLS membership. This new independent platform merges the company's top tools and features into one easy to navigate system. Investors and agents simply login to access streamlined charts, colorful graphs and a simplified aesthetic that makes it easy and enjoyable to browse. "CRS Data has been innovating in the property technology and data space for more than thirty years and we are incredibly proud of LocalLook, which represents our team's decades of experience and passion," said Casey. "We've introduced a video tutorial to explore LocalLook and customers can purchase access to the system by visiting crsdata.com."

CRS Data is committed to consistent innovation, unparalleled customer experience and reliable data transparency. Watch a tutorial video showcasing LocalLook. About CRS Data : Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., CRS Data is a leading provider of public record information servicing bankers, MLSs, appraisers, investors, and other specialty financial customers across the U.S. CRS Data is focused on providing accurate and timely property data, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Visit www.crsdata.com to learn more. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005499/en/

