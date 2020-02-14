[February 12, 2020] New Study Finds Marketers Rate Video As the Most Effective Form of Online Marketing (64%)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 77% of the marketers Promo.com surveyed in their Small Business Video Marketing Trends Study , claimed that videos are an important part of their online marketing. Promo.com surveyed 500 marketers, and small business owners from around the world and combined it with their 2019 data of more than one million users. The leading video creation platform, dug deeper to find out exactly how marketers create videos and use them to reach their audiences and grow their businesses. Additional findings showed 51% publish a video more than once a week while 36% create more than 5 videos a month. This shows a continued trend in the dominance of video marketing as a key way to reach consumers around the world. However, 35% of SMBs run their videos organically with no advertising budgets. "It's great to see that SMBs are creating more video content than ever before," said Tom More, CEO at Promo.com. "However, in order to achieve great results and compete with the big brands, SMBs have to up their game by creating more videos, test different visuals and messages and experiment with different audiences. Allocating even a small budget for advertising on social channels can really be a game-changer for SMBs." The study showed a strong preference among SMBs to Facebook as a distribution channel as 54% rank Facebook as their top-performing channel. Additional key findings from the study include: 65% of marketers create their own vieos and only 6% use a professional video editor to create their videos.

Ads is the most popular type of video content among SMBs (38%), and social videos ranked second (33%).

58% of marketers combine their own visuals with stock footage and photos.

70% publish video Stories on their company Facebook and Instagram channels.

38% spend up to $500 a month to boost their videos.



76% of Promo.com users spend less than 20 minutes to create a video.

More than 60% of videos created on Promo.com are 6-20 seconds long.

22% of Promo.com feature one or more photos.

60% of Promo.com users use our ready-made templates. Promo.com is the #1 video creation platform for businesses and agencies. Over one million businesses from all over the world use Promo.com to create unlimited video content to promote anything they want effectively.

To view the entire report visit: bit.ly/videotrends19. To watch a video recap of the study, click here . Study Methodology The Promo.com 2020 Small Business Marketing Trends was conducted by Promo.com, during December 2019 of more than 500 marketers, small business owners and entrepreneurs of all ages, from all over the world, using an email invitation and online survey. To read the complete report please visit bit.ly/videotrends19 . About Promo.com Promo.com is the #1 video creation platform for businesses and agencies. Promo.com helps businesses of all sizes to create all the videos they need to promote their businesses in smart effective ways. Promo.com offers access to over 15 million premium video clips and images, ready-made templates, licensed music, and a user-friendly editor. Promo.com is an official Facebook & Instagram Marketing Partner, and a Youtube Creative Partner. Promo.com is a privately held company with offices in Tel Aviv and Warsaw. For more information, visit Promo.com . Contact:

